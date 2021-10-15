Genshin Impact, Prime Gaming rewards October 2021: how to get them?

In October, Genshin Impact continues its partnership with Amazon’s Prime Gaming service, with a new set of gifts for premium service subscribers. Here’s how to get them.

A helping hand to Genshin Impact’s premium adventurers

Besides the free games at Prime Gaming: there are also a number of perks and bonuses to unlock in the most popular free-to-play games, and Genshin Impact is one of them. Each month, Prime Gaming gives away an Item Pack to Teyvat Adventurers who sign up for the service. On the program in October 2021 for Genshin players who have recently been able to recover Aloy 5 * for free and have upgraded to update 2.2: 60 primo gems to summon (or not) on the new banners, 8 purple hero lessons, 40,000 moras and 5 shrimp crunchies to heal you.

Good news: Prime Gaming is included in theAmazon Prime subscription, free for the first 30 days and offering many other benefits: free delivery on Amazon, access to the Prime Video catalog, a Twitch support subscription included to give to a strearmer each month … These bonuses offered in Genshin Impact are only one of the many advantages offered by the subscription, the current price of which is 49 € per year. Here’s how to get them if you’re a subscriber to the program.





Go to the dedicated portal at Genshin Impact from Prime Gaming, identify yourself with your subscriber account and claim the free content pack of the month.

Launch Genshin Impact, connect to the servers and enter the game world.

Open the Paimon menu in the top left corner or by pressing the Options button or equivalent if you are playing on PlayStation.

Open the settings menu by clicking on the gear icon.

In the settings menu, navigate to Account, Redeem code, To exchange

After redeeming the code, you will receive Prime Gaming Genshin rewards delivered to your in-game mailbox.