Germany calls Carlos Tavares to account

The future of Opel seems to be decided in Germany at the moment. Stellantis, which has decided to shut down a factory until 2022 due to parts shortages, is accused by some unions of actually preparing for a complete reorganization. Stellantis had already confirmed last week its desire to separate the Rüsselsheim and Eisenach factories from Opel GmbH, so that the two sites come under the supervision of Stellantis in the Netherlands and thus gain legal independence. The hidden goal would be, still according to the unions, to have more scope for restructuring.

Another information having emanated from certain employees of the German sites of Opel, confirmed by several German media, maintains the concerns of the political leaders: Opel would have threatened certain personnel of relocation of their work in Morocco for “reasons of cost”.





“There are growing indications that the next reorganization of Stellantis is not only imminent, but that in some areas it is already being implemented illegally without prior information, advice and negotiation with employee representatives.“states a letter from the staff representatives.

As for the political leaders of the Rhineland-Palatina region, the time has come for explanations. Ministers CDU, SPD and Linke wrote a letter to Carlos Tavares asking for explanations on what he plans to do with Opel in Germany. For now, the central, who had announced “not even afraid” at the time of the purchase of Opel by PSA, seems discreet on the subject. But he has never been known to adopt gentle methods in business management.