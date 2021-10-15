Get started with Apple Watch Series 7

Delivered tomorrow to its first customers and visible the same day in stores, the Apple Watch Series 7 arrived a little early. Apple France sent us the model that we often saw in the first tests, namely the 45 mm green aluminum and its Sport band in the same tone. The Nike Sport Band Olive Gray / Cargo Khaki completed the package. So many tones that go well with the season!

Unpacked, the Series 7 does not cause any particular surprise since we remain on the same design. However, is this the usual format of previous versions or is it because we know we are dealing with the new diagonal, whatever the case, the new screen has its effect. Even though it is not yet lit, the black pad is immediately bigger.

The Series 4, with its new size of 44mm, gave the impression of an object that had become more “imposing” on the wrist (all things considered). This feeling could manifest itself again when you strap in your Series 7 as a replacement for another generation. And on the screen, even if the size difference remains contained, the dials we used to seem to have gone under a magnifying glass, as if we had activated an accessibility function.

This could be one of the main virtues of this more generous display surface (by 20%): a gain in readability for all these small complications, mainly made up of text and numbers, the reading of which becomes difficult over time. as our eyesight decreases. We will see in use but there is a way to reactivate some of them.

In the Infograph dial, for example, complications that are placed in the corners, such as Activity, Alarm or that of the time zones, become more usable again. The new World Clock face, extremely dense in city names and graphics, is also one of those who benefit from this screen.

Series 5/44 mm, Series 7/45 mm (and the Olive Gray / Cargo Khaki Nike Sport Band)

Series 5/44 mm, Series 7/45 mm

Series 5/44 mm, Series 7/45 mm. It is not necessarily obvious in the photo, but the screen on the right is a little more comfortable in terms of readability of the small characters and graphic details.

Series 5/44 mm, Series 7/45 mm

Attention change of place, Series 7/45 mm on the left and Series 5/44 mm on the right. In Mail on the left we notice that we display (a little) more rows of pixels in the attached image

The Series 7 also benefits from two new dials. There is the “Modulaire duo”, where you can fit two full-width complications on top of each other. And the “Contour” whose background can be black or colored and whose figures, pressed against the edge, undulate when you touch them or play with the digital crown.





Series 5/44 mm (Modular Infograph), Series 7/45 mm (Modular duo)

Contour dial

If you prefer a black background, this is also possible

We will have to spend more time with this Series 7 on the wrist to appreciate this improvement – which is one of the few brought by this generation – and to see if, for example, it does not also bring a slight plus in the handling of small elements of the wrist. ‘interface.

A word about the green color which is part of the aluminum case palette this year, with a blue that has become clearer, a red, a stellar light already seen on the iPhone 13 and the inevitable black renamed “Midnight”.

Green case on Series 7, Space gray on Series 5

This green is therefore darker than what the Apple site can suggest. Depending on the light, it may even occasionally be confused with a dark gray. In other words, it’s not a DIY store green but rather the one that a beautiful English car would sport …

Space Gray on Series 5 and Green on Series 7

Green on black. Series 7 with the new Rallye bracelet with Band-Band folding clasp

We will come back to this Series 7 during our test, it will be a question of seeing if these larger screens really bring a plus on a daily basis, what is the autonomy and if this watch is indeed more resistant. in the event of a fall on a bicycle (but it is Mickaël who takes care of the test, it is up to him to enlighten us on this question in particular).