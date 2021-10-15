Giroud believes Benzema’s comeback has ‘unbalanced’ the team (but has no problem with him)

In an interview with The Athletic, Olivier Giroud returns, among other things, to the difficult Euro of the Blues this summer and his relationship with Karim Benzema. If he claims to have no resentment towards the Madrilenian, the AC Milan striker still believes that his return to the selection has “unbalanced” the team.

Olivier Giroud lets go. On the occasion of the release of his autobiography translated into English and updated, the French striker of AC Milan (35) granted this week an interview to The Athletic, in which he confides on several subjects. In particular the disappointing Euro of the Blues this summer, and his relationship with Karim Benzema, who made his return to the selection before he himself was dismissed this fall.

Regarding the Real Madrid striker, the English-speaking media quotes an interesting excerpt from the book. “I said to myself: if Karim comes back, you’re toast,” wrote Giroud, adding that Benzema “created a tactical imbalance in our game. It wasn’t his fault, but it was painfully. obvious. We have lost our collective strength. This sudden imbalance disturbed the team. “





“I like to play with him on a field”

A small settling of scores with his rival? Rather an observation, assures Giroud in the interview. “Between him and me, there was never a problem, he slips. I have to be clear about that. I never had a problem with him. I spent time in the national team. with him before 2015. We played the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2012 together. I like playing with him on the pitch. “

So why this remark? “It is true that, tactically, we changed compared to the World Cup, and it was not easy to adapt because we did not play the same way, completes Olivier Giroud. We would have needed to time to progress with him before the Euro. I also think that it has been seen in the League of Nations, the team has improved and things are going well for France. “

And the Milanese to smooth things over: “I’m happy for them and I also know how difficult it was for Karim when he was not in the national team. So I’m also happy that he is successful in the team. from France. I have no resentment on this subject. But it is true that at the Euro, we could and should have done better. “