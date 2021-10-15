Giroud criticizes Benzema’s return to the France team.

Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

“If you had told me 20 years ago that I would win so many trophies and experience so many amazing things, I never would have imagined it. I feel very grateful.” In a long interview given to The Athletic, the AC Milan striker does not mince words when looking back on his career, as well as the return of Karim Benzema to the France team. Big absent from the last two lists of Didier Deschamps, the new striker of Rossonero does not take this as a fatality, and decides on the last matches of the striker of Real Madrid:

“I thought to myself: If Karim comes back, you’re toast. He (Karim Benzema) created a tactical imbalance in our game. It wasn’t his fault, but it was painfully obvious. lost our collective strength. This sudden imbalance disturbed the team. Between him and me, there was never a problem. I have to be clear about that. I never had a problem with him. spent time in the national team with him before 2015. We played together in the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2012. I like playing with him on a pitch. It’s true that, tactically, we have changed compared to at the World Cup, and it was not easy to adapt because we did not play the same way, adds Olivier Giroud. We would have needed time to progress with him before the Euro. I think of elsewhere than it has been seen in the League of Nations, the team has improved and things are going well for France. I am happy for them and I also know how much that was difficult for Karim when he was not in the national team. So I am also happy that he succeeds in the France team. I have no resentment about it. But it’s true that at the Euro, we could and should have done better





“Bouncing is all me”

Subsequently, he returned to his career strewn with pitfalls, as he explains in this interview. “Overcoming difficulties and doubts has been very important to me over the years. Yes, bouncing is all about me. My friends and my brother used to say that I was always at my best when I was was back to the wall. I wish things had gone a little better in my career at times, but you can’t always explain that. It’s not like I’m missing out on big opportunities all the time . But I know it’s part of my career and my life and I accept it even though at times it was difficult because you always want more. “

In the meantime, the second top scorer of the France team continues to have fun in Italy. Since his arrival, he has already scored two goals in his three Serie A appearances. One way, once again, to silence his detractors.