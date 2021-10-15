Giroud lets go and criticizes Benzema

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: Most lucrative jersey sponsorship deals

In an interview with The Athletic, AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud, who has not been called to the France team since Euro 2020, did not fail to criticize the return of Karim Benzema to the Blues.

“I thought to myself: If Karim comes back, you’re toast. He created a tactical imbalance in our game. It wasn’t his fault, but it was painfully obvious. We lost our collective strength. “This sudden imbalance disturbed the team. Between him and me there was never a problem. I have to be clear about that. I never had a problem with him. I spent time.” in the national team with him before 2015. We played together in the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2012. I like playing with him on the pitch. world, and it was not easy to adapt because we did not play the same way, adds Olivier Giroud. We would have needed time to progress with him before the Euro. ‘is seen in the League of Nations, the team has improved and things are going well for France. I am happy for them and I also know how difficult it was e for Karim when he was not in the national team. So I am also happy that he succeeds in the France team. I have no resentment about it. But it’s true that at the Euro, we could and should have done better. “

🚨 OLIVIER GIROUD INTERVIEW 🚨

⚽️ Avoiding Nations League final

⚽️ Benzema rivalry + Euros flop

⚽️ How Tuchel inspired Chelsea

⚽️ Lampard suited to Newcastle

⚽️ Why #CFC outshine Arsenal

⚽️ Arteta needs more support

➕ Birth, vaccines & more@TheAthleticUKhttps://t.co/jCBTqcgRzN

– David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 15, 2021