Golden Boy 2021: the 20 finalists unveiled

Who to succeed Erling Haaland, crowned last year? As every year during this period, the Italian daily Tuttosport, who awards the trophy, unveiled the list of 20 finalists for the 2021 Golden Boy, an award given to the best player under 21 playing in Europe. Now 21, the Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund is not on the list but there are some pretty names to replace him.

Like last season, French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, now at Real Madrid, is one of the finalists. But the former Stade Rennais is no longer the only element to represent France. On loan from Arsenal to Olympique de Marseille, central defender William Saliba is also on this list. The 20-year-old player is not the only Ligue 1 element there, since the Portuguese left side of PSG Nuno Mendes is also present.

The Gavi nugget present

Revelation of this start to the season whether at FC Barcelona or with the Spanish selection, the young Gavi is also in this list alongside his compatriot Pedri who has just extended on the Camp Nou side with a release clause set at 1 billion d ‘euros! Rodrygo, the Real Madrid winger, was also chosen by the transalpine media in the 20 finalists.





Moreover, the 20-year-old Brazilian is the oldest player on this list, when FCB prodigy Gavi is the youngest since he is the only one among the players named to be born in 2004. So which of these players will win the Golden Boy? Answer on December 13 in Turin when the trophy is awarded.

The list of 20 finalists: