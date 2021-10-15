Grigor Dimitrov beats Hubert Hurkacz to join Cameron Norrie in Indian Wells semifinals

First by saving these break points (smash, damped), then by snatching the second round on a very happy let. And by making speak his “touch” to upset an opponent a little more frozen in his channels. Lively in his movements, stylish in passing, always helped by his cross forehand counters and his famous backhand slices, Dimitrov again saved the lead at 1-1 in the third set by saving two new break points, including the second on an incredible extended volley (when we talk about “touch” …), before making the break in the seventh game.