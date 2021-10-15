GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition: 3 games still up to date?

After weeks of leaks and rumors, GTA The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition has finally been made official by Rockstar. The nature of this reissue is still unclear, but the studio mentions visual improvements and other tweaks. If it is difficult to know what it will really be, one can more easily wonder if these three titles will still be at the level of years later. So let’s go back to these pillars of Rockstar history to determine whether or not these titles are capable of making us forget their great age.

Aging contours

GTA III celebrates its twentieth birthday this year. This is also the reason that pushed Rockstar to work on the reissue of this trilogy. It’s an anniversary that is important for the license, but not that, because GTA III is not only the beginning of the series as we know it. It is also the beginning of a whole genre and a landmark game design philosophy. In its day, GTA III offered a fantastic megalopolis for gamers hungry for freedom. In 2001, moving without any constraint in a credible city, inspired by New York, entirely modeled in 3D, was unheard of. No game had allowed players to appropriate a world of such magnitude.

If the Wow effect may no longer be present, discovering the basis of a whole section of modern video games remains exhilarating. The next two episodes, Vice City and San Andreas both perfected the formula by adding new types of vehicles, weapons and stuffing the title up with content. Unfortunately, the weather hasn’t been very good with the gameplay of these episodes. Between the perfectible driving and the rudimentary shoot, there is something to curse against a handling that is 20 years old. Hopefully these aspects will be adjusted in this new version.





An old school structure, but solid

The structure, however, has changed very little over the years. If the integration of missions has improved, the operation of the game, it remains almost identical. The player freely roams the streets of Los Santos, Liberty City and Vice City, and takes part, when he wishes, in scripted and scripted missions advancing the story. These are generally delusional, and allow you to enjoy cutscenes particularly well written for the time. Satirical and caricatured, the narrative sequences of these episodes contrast with the turnaround operated by Rockstar for the fourth episode of the saga. Grand Theft Auto was then much less serious, even if GTA V somewhat reconnects with the more humorous roots of the license.

For the rest, by diving back into these opus, we can appreciate their characteristic atmosphere. If all propose to dive into the middle of the underworld, each offers a different context. GTA III places the player at the heart of conflicts featuring families inspired by New York mafias. Vice City happily draws on the imagery of the 80’s in Miami, and directly quotes the Miami Vice series. San Andreas puts the player in control of CJ, unwillingly embarked on Los Santos gang wars. Each episode has a strong identity, and offers a dive into a different American megalopolis. So there is something to be disoriented.

Finally, the defects of these titles that time will have amplified are probably the easiest to correct through a reissue. Their structure and narration have hardly changed. Getting back into Claude, Tommy and CJ’s boots shouldn’t be too complicated.