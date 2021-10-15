HAS recommends Pfizer, plus Moderna

The High Authority for Health is thus following in the footsteps of several Scandinavian countries, which have pointed out the risks associated with this vaccine.

In an opinion published this Friday, the High Authority of Health declares to “adjust” its recommendations concerning the booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines. She explains that she now only recommends the Pfizer vaccine (Comirnaty) and no longer the Moderna (Spikevax).

“The announcements from various health authorities have highlighted the unknowns that remain on the dose and the target population for the recall by Spikevax and justify waiting for the European body to provide the details expected within the framework of the MA. [Autorisation de mise sur le marché] under review, “writes HAS.

“A position of caution”

This decision comes after several Scandinavian countries (Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Iceland) have either suspended or strongly discouraged the Moderna vaccine for the youngest, because of a “possible increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis”, explains HAS .





These reactions “remain rare”, however, notes the health authority. With this new recommendation, she explains taking advantage of the current weak circulation of the virus in France to adopt “a position of caution” while awaiting the opinion of the European Medicines Agency on the subject.

Are currently eligible for a booster dose: residents of nursing homes and USLDs (long-term care units), people over 65 living at home, people at very high risk of severe disease, people with comorbidity , immunocompromised people and their families, all the professionals who care for or support these vulnerable people and people who have received the Janssen vaccine.