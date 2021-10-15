“Here everything begins” in advance: Jasmine is Naël’s mother, and Jérémy is back

“Here everything begins” in advance with the detailed summary of episode 251 of Monday, October 18, 2021 – In the daily series of TF1, surprises are linked. Marta discovers who Naël’s mother really is. Célia is turned upside down by an unexpected return, while Mehdi and Hortense make a disturbing discovery in Landiras.

“Here everything begins” in advance: Summary of episode 251 of ITC of October 18, 2021

At the institute, Zacharie resigns

After discovering that students were digging into his private life, Zacharie Landiras presents his resignation to Teyssier. Emmanuel needs to understand why his protégé returns his apron. Zacharie explains to him that his students do not understand his methods. He recognizes that his methods are outside the scope and that he is not technical enough. Teyssier thinks that the problem is with Mehdi and he wants to summon him to reframe him. Zacharie assures him that his decision is made.

Teyssier runs into Mehdi in the corridor and he accuses him of having pushed Zacharie to leave. The student ends up confessing to the director of the Institute that Landiras is hiding things. But Emmanuel does not care that the Emir for whom Zachariah worked before coming to the Institute died six months ago. And he reproaches Mehdi for being just a little haters who did not know how to stay in his place. The student admits having made a mistake. Teyssier demands that Mehdi bring Zacharie back to the institute, otherwise the young man’s future will be reduced to a series of fixed-term contracts in supermarket bakeries.

Mehdi tries to reach Zacharie by phone but in vain. He turns to Antoine for Landiras’s address. Mehdi confesses to Rose’s companion that he was jealous of Zacharie. Then, he explains to her that he wants to convince Landiras to come back. Of course, he does, because Teyssier asked him to, but also because the students appreciated his lessons. Before giving Zacharie’s address, Antoine makes Mehdi promise to keep it to himself. Mehdi and Hortense go to Chief Landiras to talk to him. At the address given, they stumble upon a ruined house and in the faded garden, there is a parked van with his institute coat inside. But Landiras is absent. Little reassured, Mehdi and Hortense leave the scene.

An unexpected return

During Chef Armand’s cooking class, Célia has trouble concentrating. She’s tired. Célia explains to Eliott, Hortense and Greg that Diego finds himself alone to manage the fall maintenance of his saltworks. The employee who was supposed to help him let him down. Aware that next year’s harvest is likely to suffer, the young woman gives him a hand in her free time.





Solal goes to the swamps to check on Celia. He invites her for a walk. Célia declines because she has to help her grandfather. Solal offers to help her so she can finish sooner. And he then proposes to replace the employee who failed. Besides, Solal needs money. Célia is doubtful because Diego did not keep a great memory of him. But the young woman manages to convince her grandfather to use Solal. After helping Diego, Solal spends some time with Celia. He gives her a massage when someone interrupts this tender moment by calling the young woman. Célia immediately recognizes the voice of her half-brother and she is upset. Jérémy has returned from Australia. He explains to Celia that he is just going there and back because he has a visa problem. Celia says to him “it’s good to see you.” »And she specifies,« I was not expecting it that’s all », to which Jeremy, who seems closed, replies« yeah I see that ».

Naël was kidnapped by his mother

Rose and Antoine are overwhelmed by Nael’s disappearance. And Antoine may dig into his memory, he does not remember any detail that could advance the investigation. As for the kidnapping alert, it has given nothing for the moment. Rose and Antoine feel guilty. Rose blames herself for not having confided Nael directly to ASE. Antoine blames himself for not having locked the door to their apartment. Rose assures her companion that it is not her fault. And Antoine tries to reassure his partner about the outcome of the police investigation.

Marta shares her concern with Salomé when she sees Rose and Clotilde. The young woman asks them if they have any news from Nael. Salomé finds it strange that the baby was abducted just before the ASE came to pick him up. The young woman hypothesizes that Nael’s mother came to pick up her son.

In double A, Jasmine is absent when she was supposed to provide the lunch service. Lisandro turns to his roommate, Deva. The young girl explains to Inesta that she has not seen her since Friday. Marta overheard their conversation and wonders. Unable to upset the schedule at the last minute, Lisandro asks the latter if she can take the rank of Jasmine in addition to hers. Marta accepts. Then, she asks Deva about her roommate. Deva explains to her that Jasmine is prone to mood swings; and the less she sees her, the better she is.

Marta reports to Rose that Jasmine is missing. The young woman wonders if Jasmine cannot be Naël’s mother. Rose explains to her that Greg had told her that Jasmine was not pregnant when she did an internship in her father’s restaurant. She then confides in Marta that Jasmine is bipolar and that in the manic phase, she could have felt invested with a mission and wanted to save Naël. Meanwhile, at the commissary, Jasmine steals provisions and she almost got caught by Greg and Eliott.

Jasmine runs into Marta a little later, who is trying to find out if she is okay. But Jasmine explains to Marta that she can’t help her. She then drops her bag. Marta realizes she has stolen some food. In a hurry, Jasmine leaves and Marta follows her to a house. She bangs on the door and threatens to call the gendarmes if Jasmine doesn’t open the door. Cornered, Jasmine has no choice but to open the door to him. Seeing Naël in Jasmine’s arms, Marta is stunned. The young woman tries to convince Jasmine to bring the baby back. Jasmine refuses. Marta is determined not to leave without him. The young woman thinks that Jasmine is in the midst of a bipolar crisis. Jasmine assures him otherwise and asks him to leave. Marta takes her phone to call the gendarmerie. She cannot bring herself to leave Naël with Jasmine considering that it is too dangerous for the baby. At the foot of the wall, Jasmine asks him to stop and she admits to being bipolar. The young woman assures Marta that it is not for this reason that she took the baby. Jasmine then confesses the truth to Marta: Naël is her son !.

