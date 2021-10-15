Here is the first robot dog armed with an assault rifle

The American company Ghost Robotics created the first model of an armed robot dog. It was presented at the American Army Association convention.

Robot dogs have almost become familiar silhouettes: in culture, across the series Black mirror, but also in reality.

If the Boston Dynamics “Spot” models are the best known, more and more companies are targeting the financial windfall of robotics. Ghost Robotics is one of them, and offers similar models of quadrupedal robots. At the US Army Association convention, Ghost Robotics unveiled “Spur”, for Special Purpose Unnmanned Rifle. With a major novelty: the machine is armed.

Spur, the robot dog from Ghost Robotics, from behind © Ghost Robotics / Sword international

The first armed robot dog

This is the very first robot dog equipped with an assault rifle. For the time being, it is obviously destined for the American army, probably to provide field reinforcement and remote security to the soldiers.





Spur, the armed robot dog from Ghost Robotics. © Sword

The weapon, an MK-17 Mod 1, was supplied by the gunsmith Sword International, a company specializing in the sale of assault rifles. Caliber 6.5 mm, it is equipped with a night vision telescope, and can shoot with precision up to 1,200 meters thanks to its x30 optical zoom. The dog can also shoot accurately while moving.

For now, Spur is being tested by the US military. The mobility of these models make them an asset for the military sector. But this is not the only one: they are also experienced for demining, field analyzes, or even chemical weapon detection.

As specified The Verge, although many experts warn about the deployment of these killer robots, no American law prohibits their development or commercialization.