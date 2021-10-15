Here is the zodiac sign that would be the meanest

Even if it is necessary to take into account all the characteristics of the birth chart to have an accurate analysis, one of the twelve signs of the Zodiac would tend to be particularly nastier than the others. And it is to Scorpio that the palm goes.

As confirmed by the astrocoach Nathalie Marcot, which recalls that these are generalities, this Water sign can deliberately cause harm or seek to do so. Ruled by Pluto, planet of destruction, and by Mars, which symbolizes war, Scorpio will not hesitate to use its venom if it has been injured.

It is a “sign of power, pungent, and thirsty for revenge.” And “he does not let go, even years later”. These natives can “say very hurtful things because they know that their words will hurt others”, continues the specialist, stressing however that after the fact “they will generally blame themselves”.

followed by Aries and Aquarius

On the second step of the podium, we find Aries, the first sign of the Zodiac. Honest and outspoken, “he can hurt by being too blunt. He says things as he thinks them ”. But unlike its clawed congener, this “is neither intentional nor calculated”. Impulsive, this Fire sign “acts before thinking”.





According to Nathalie Marcot, also an expert in inner connection and couple relationship, we can also mention Aquarius. This winter sign “has a sharp, cold side.” Unlike the signs Leo and Sagittarius, “he is not very warm,” notes the astrocoach, specifying that she is Aries ascending Aquarius.

Ruled by Saturn, a planet bound among other things strictly, and Uranus, planet of rebellion, Aquarius tends to be indifferent, distant, and to express himself “without revealing his emotions”. This is why he can be perceived “as a mean or hurtful being”, but “it is his way of doing and saying things”, adds Nathalie Marcot, who runs a Youtube channel.