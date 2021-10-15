“He’s the next one to get dumped”

Coming soon to Australian reality TV show Big brother VIP, Meghan Markle’s half-brother seems to have things to say about his sister Duchess.
Big brother VIP, kind of Loft Story, is a program to come on the Australian channel Channel 7. And among the candidates of this reality TV which proposes to find celebrities, one will be able to count Thomas Markle Junior, the older half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex and member of the British royal family Meghan Markle. This one, who had not been invited to the princely wedding of his little sister and had not seen him for several years, does not hesitate, since the union, to multiply the unflattering declarations with regard to the mother of Archie and Lilibet. In the Australian program, supposed to begin soon, in November, Thomas Markle Jr will play alongside the American Caitlyn Jenner, transgender father of Kylie and Kendall Jenner. In a new trailer to announce the program, we can see Meghan’s half-brother having a great time criticizing her sister … and her brother-in-law!
“Harry is next”
Speaking to his fellow graduates, he says, referring to Meghan Markle’s first husband, producer Trevor Engelson: “The guy she was married to the first time … She walked on him and dumped him. Harry is next! “. In another excerpt, Thomas Markle Jr is seen in the show’s confessional claiming he would write a letter to Harry and Meghan on air starting with: “Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I would like to tell you both is…”. A trailer that aired in August already showed Thomas boasting: “I said to Prince Harry: ‘I think she will ruin your life ‘. It is very superficial. “
Strained family relationships
One more spade which does not risk reconciling the Sussexes and the Markles. Indeed, Meghan Markle and her family have been on bad terms for years. Between her father, Thomas Markle, who threatens to sue her to meet her grandchildren born in 2019 and 2021, and the criticisms of her half-sister Samantha Markle, whom Meghan had to brush aside with the back of her hand during of her interview with Oprah Winfrey… One thing is certain, it is that with the Markles, business is settled (or not) in public.