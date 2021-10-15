his daughter Lily-Rose Depp completely transformed!

Like many “children of”, Lily-Rose Depp follows in the footsteps of her famous parents. Model and actress, the daughter of Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp never ceases to amaze. First, by its discretion. A character trait that she gets from her parents, who are not very talkative when it comes to talking about their little secret garden.

“Valuing your privacy is something that was instilled in me from an early age. Growing up in a family like mine has allowed me to see it that way. I have always learned the importance of a private life, to value it and to keep things to myself. And that’s something that I kept doing as I started my own career, it’s really important to me. It’s just about achieving balance that with also the desire to keep other things private and to enjoy other aspects of life “, explained the young woman last April in the talk show of Drew Barrymore.





Despite everything, Lily-Rose Depp struggles to preserve her privacy. Constantly watched by paparazzi, the actress was recently spotted in the company of a charming British actor rolling his shovels at the exit of a restaurant. Even more recently, Lily-Rose Depp was seen with rapper Yassine Stein, hand in hand. In short, Lily-Rose Depp is enjoying her youth, and she is quite right!

When she’s not posing for magazines, she shoots in movies! In a few months, Lily-Rose Depp will be showing in the film “Wolf”, the trailer of which was unveiled at the end of September. If the release of “Wolf” is scheduled for December, the film is already spilling a lot of ink. And for good reason, on the first images, Lily-Rose appears completely transformed. To star in the film, she had to say goodbye to her blonde hair, and agree to have shoulder-length hair and bangs. Total change!

Writing

See also: Lily-Rose Depp ready to do anything for her father