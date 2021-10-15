his very alcoholic anecdote with Gérard and Guillaume Depardieu

This Thursday, October 14, the book appears Personal by Antoine de Caunes published by Sonatine. He tells in particular a very alcoholic anecdote in the company of Gérard and Guillaume Depardieu in Trouville in Normandy.
They are not memories but all the same a concentrate of memories and anecdotes. Antoine de Caunes is releasing his new book this Thursday, October 14 at Sonatine editions Personal, which begins in particular with a beautiful declaration of love to his companion Daphné Roullier. And he also tells a funny anecdote with Gérard Depardieu and his son Guillaume, who died in 2008 of pneumonia, who were once his neighbors in Trouville.
Antoine de Caunes on Guillaume Depardieu: “He pinched for my daughter Emma“
“I remember Guillaume Depardieu. His parents lived in a large and beautiful house in the countryside of the Findilles, a few hundred meters from mine, which it was rumored that it had served as a brothel for German officials during the Occupation.“, can we read.”Guillaume, who pinched for my daughter Emma, landed unexpectedly under the most futile pretexts. One of them was his passion for music, with a certain penchant for drums of which I owned a copy. […]“. Antoine de Caunes remembers him as a “charming boy, vibrant with talent, naturally tormented and hunted by a thousand demons“. And rehearsals are often punctuated by refueling breaks,”which made him gain in velocity what he lost in precision“.
Gérard and Guillaume Depardieu, “two generations of thirsty“according to Antoine de Caunes
One day, after tasting too many beers, Antoine de Caunes will contact his father Gérard Depardieu so that he will come and get him. “Gérard tumbled a few moments later on the handlebars of his oil tanker, in a state similar to that of his son.“, he remembers. And he is not empty-handed: a case of wine from the Château de Tigné is wedged between his thighs,”Cuvée Cyrano“, of which he is the owner and winegrower.”I thanked him for his attention and got ready to put the present in the booze room when Gerard intervened to suggest tasting it immediately. Proposal that it was illusory to decline“. Antoine de Caunes will accompany him in this tasting: “And it’s not one, not two, but three bottles that gave up the ghost under my helpless gaze“. When the “two generations of thirsty“will leave the premises, it will be for the greatest happiness of the host of Profession who “will find a little of that serenity that Trouville is synonymous with for him“.