Houellebecq’s return will be on stage and in poetry

The return of the writer Michel Houellebecq, almost invisible since the publication in 2019 of his latest novel, will be on stage to declaim poetry, his publisher announced on Friday. Novelist “will perform on November 7, 8 and 10 for five new performances of the show Existence at low altitude, ”Flammarion said in a statement.

Tickets for these performances at the Rex Club, in the 2nd arrondissement of Paris, are on sale from Tuesday. “Michel Houellebecq, accompanied by Victorien Bornéat, Hugues Jourdain and Margot de Rochefort will recite more than 30 of his poems, to the music of the producer Romain Poncet“, Specified the editor. After Serotonin in 2019, the author, Goncourt Prize 2010, published the following year a collection of essays and various positions, 2020 interventions, which he did not promote.





“I do not absolutely promise to stop thinking, but at least to stop communicating my thoughts and opinions to the public, except in cases of serious moral emergency – for example a legalization of euthanasia (I don’t think there are any more in the time that I have left to live)», Wrote the writer then, on the back cover. Paris Match claimed in August that his next novel would be released in January 2022. Flammarion gave no indication on this subject. Novelist will be in the movie Rumba life, under the direction of Franck Dubosc who signs his second film as a director, scheduled in theaters on January 19, 2022.

In an Instagram post, dating from last October, we see the photo of the sulphurous author of Submission dressed in a white coat in a hospital setting, embellished with a concise comment from his agent: “ Houellebecq, deadpan doctor, on the set of Rumba Therapy by Franck Dubosc.“

