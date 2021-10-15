How Alfa Romeo tries to make Giulia and Stelvio survive

In three weeks, Alfa Romeo unveiled two exclusive special series on the Giulia and Stelvio, which have all the difficulties in the world to compete with their rivals in Europe.

This is a sad finding for a brand with an important heritage and an impressive global community. Alfa Romeo does not succeed: the Stelvio and Giulia are no longer selling, with just over 8,000 deliveries in Europe for the SUV in the first half of the year, and just 3,000 sales for the sedan over the same period. Figures all the more regrettable as in their genre, these two models are fun to drive and more original than the competition. This may explain the succession of special series on Stelvio and Giulia in recent weeks. During the month of September, on the sidelines of the Villa d’Este competition of elegance, already won by Alfa Romeo, the “6C Villa d’Este” series was launched, paying homage to the 6C 2500 SS of 1949 .

Still, a brand that relies a little too much on its distant past is generally not in a good dynamic. The 6C Villa d’Este series, limited to 30 copies in France, may well be a fine tribute with great care given to the materials of the interior (full grain leather with embroidered logos), the fact remains that it is the tree that tries to hide the forest.

Variants not given

Today, therefore, a new special series arrives, barely three weeks after the previous one. The Giulia and Stelvio “GT Junior” once again appeal to the past of Biscione to try to get out of the slump of sluggish sales. Based on the Veloce finish, the series is rather well equipped, with the specific “Ocre Lipari” color, the 19-inch rims, the embroidered GT Junior logos, the panoramic sunroof or even the induction charger and level 2 autonomous driving . Count 63,400 € for the Giulia GT Junior (2.0 280 hp) and € 68,500 for the Stelvio GT Junior (2.2 diesel 210 hp).





Also to be read: the future Stelvio and Giulia on the same platform as the next 3008?

However, it should be noted that this series is limited for France … to 10 copies. A drop of water, and it is not with this that Alfa Romeo will raise the bar, even if it is always good for the image. Recall that the two cars are based on the Giorgio platform, which cost FCA a small fortune at the time with more than a billion dollars in investments.. Jean-Philippe Imparato, who took control of the Italian manufacturer after having held the helm at Peugeot, will have a lot to do in the coming years to straighten out “Alfa”.