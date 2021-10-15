how Cedric, her husband, became the number one suspect

There is no crime scene and “no proof” irrefutable to the guilt of Cédric Jubillar, hammer his lawyers. However, for investigators, the husband of Delphine Jubillar, who disappeared in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn) on the night of December 15 to 16, 2020, has become the man whom everyone accuses. Beaten, divers, drones, helicopters, call for witnesses… Despite considerable research resources, this 33-year-old nurse remains nowhere to be found.

Indicted for “homicide by spouse” after 44 hours of questioning in June, Cédric Jubillar is imprisoned in solitary confinement at the Seysses remand center, near Toulouse (Haute-Garonne). “All the clues collected and agglomerated still make Cédric Jubillar the main suspect in this affair”, recalled a few weeks ago the Advocate General of the Investigation Chamber, requesting, for the second time, the rejection of his request for release. The suspect husband will be heard by two Toulouse examining magistrates on Friday, October 15, ten months after the disappearance of his wife. He will have to come back to some “serious and concordant” clues gathered throughout the investigation.

Since the start of the case, investigators consider that this 34-year-old painter-drywall has brought them “evolving explanations not to say contradictory”, declared the Toulouse prosecutor, Dominique Alzeari, after the indictment of Cédric Jubillar. Starting with his version of the facts. Auditioned for the first time at the gendarmerie the day after the disappearance, he claims to have gone to bed around 10:30 p.m., then to have been awakened by the tears of their 18-month-old daughter around 4 a.m. He then notices his wife’s absence and says he phoned one of his friends, thinking that she could be at home, before contacting 17.

Heard again by investigators a week later, Cédric Jubillar put forward a hypothesis: she would have gone to walk their two dogs. He assures us that it was his habit, “especially in the evening”, relay The Parisian. A highly improbable version, according to investigators. How could she have been away alone, in full curfew, when she did not like “not go out in the dark” as recalled by the prosecutor? Several neighbors assure that she never went out “never alone with the dogs” : it was her husband fulfilling this task. Six months later, Cédric Jubillar also returned to this version, during the hearing preceding his indictment, notes Point. He then said he walked the dogs himself while his wife watched a TV show with their eldest son.

The 30-year-old also assured at first that there had been no argument and that they had both gone to bed and that he later woke up to find that his wife had vanished. . But investigators believe they have uncovered “two important elements” which led to the indictment of the suspect, said the prosecutor. The couple’s 6-year-old son said he heard around 11 p.m. “violent argument”. An assertion that Cédric Jubillar disputed, assuring that he had to confuse “with another evening”. The prosecutor added that“at the same time, at 11:07 p.m. very precisely”, two neighbors heard “shrill cries of distress from a woman (…) which will disappear and stop in the night “. The two women did not alert the gendarmes. On this point, Cédric Jubillar “does not give a credible answer”, according to the prosecutor.

Several disturbing, even incoherent elements were also noted in the attitude of the painter-plasterer. According to information from Parisian, Cédric Jubillar cut his phone “several hours before turning it on again at 3:54 am, a few minutes after noting, he said, the absence of his wife”. However, the gendarmes noted that he had never turned it off during the previous months when he went to bed. Why did you do it that night? Asked about this, the craftsman replied that he no longer had a battery.

By observing the history of his cell phone, the investigators were also struck by the speed with which he contacted the gendarmes: 16 minutes elapsed between the moment when he noticed the disappearance of his wife and the moment he saw them. called. His pedometer indicates that he took only 40 steps, showing, according to them, that he did not seek his wife very much. His lawyers refute this element, stressing that he was able to carry out research without having his phone with him.

The prosecution also questions the couple’s quilt. This was placed on the morning of the disappearance in the drum of the washing machine. “But the machine has not been launched”, according to France Blue. If the washing machine water analyzes did not reveal any trace of blood, the expertise results of the duvet are still not known to this day. “Is this serious work, for me the answer is no!” protested Me Jean-Baptiste Alary, Cédric Jubillar’s lawyer.

The man also assured investigators that he “was unaware that his wife wanted to leave him for another”. But investigations led to the conclusion that his statements were “completely untrue”, pointed out the Toulouse prosecutor. The couple were in the process of divorce, after ten years together and the investigation showed that Cédric Jubillar was in fact aware that his wife had a lover, met the previous summer. She planned to move in with him, took out a loan and bought furniture.

He also said at first that the separation“took place in a non-confrontational manner”. In reality, the couple were on the verge of imploding. “The situation at home was becoming unbearable for her, he didn’t want to leave the home and leave her”, a member of the Jubillar family told France Blue. Cedric Jubillar “had great difficulty in accepting this separation”, found the prosecutor.

For the investigators, the preferred motive is that of jealousy and the rejection of this divorce, but over the course of the investigation, another point of tension has emerged: that of money. Cédric Jubillar appeared to be very financially dependent. “I know she was the one who provided for all the needs of the family because he didn’t really have a job. Between confinement and everything that happened, being a self-employed person, he had lost a lot of contracts. “, said the member of the Jubillar family who testifies anonymously. Cédric Jubillar had organized a real “monitoring his wife, going to her account to see if she had made any expenses, being very intrusive about how his wife was organizing her separation “, detailed the prosecutor.





Twice in December, he had consulted Delphine Jubillar’s bank accounts on ATMs, thus revealed The Dispatch. The day of her disappearance, the nurse had also gone to her bank branch in Albi to change her credit card codes so that her husband does not use it, adds the daily. She also requested the closure of their joint account.

“He knew he was going to lose everything (…). For him, Delphine was the pillar, she was the one who did everything. He had everything thanks to her.” A member of the Jubillar family to France Bleu

As the deadline for separation approached, Cédric Jubillar was sometimes particularly threatening towards him. “She pisses me off. I’m going to kill her, I’m going to bury her and no one will find her”, he let go to his mother, between the end of October and the beginning of November, according to The Parisian. He would have made death threats in front of at least two other people, reports the daily.

A passage to the act could have been motivated by the discovery of a photo sent by Delphine Jubillar to her lover on the evening of her disappearance. She appears there in nightgown, ready to go to bed. An SMS found on Cédric Jubillar’s cell phone, sent on the morning of December 16, supports this theory: “I toasted Delphine!” he sent to a loved one.

A week after the disappearance of his wife, Cédric Jubillar took part in a big fight organized by his wife’s entourage. He then kept quiet in the months that followed, before taking part in a new day of research on May 16.

That day, he affirmed in the program “66 Minutes” that he had the feeling that his wife had disappeared voluntarily, according to his words transcribed in The Dispatch. “There are some people who disappear for 11 years, who don’t give any sign of life, and then suddenly reappear and say, ‘Hello, everything is fine.’. Investigators do not believe this theory. According to the prosecutor, “she had absolutely no reason to disappear, while she was preparing for Christmas, and in particular by abandoning her children”.

According to the prosecutor, the personality of the accused “will deserve an expertise”. “What emerges is a form of denial very quickly, a very rapid mourning, the fact of speaking very quickly about your wife in the past tense, of quickly resuming an emotional life”, he lists. Six months after the disappearance of his wife, the painter-plasterer was indeed very close to another woman, Séverine L., 44, a long-time friend of the Jubillar couple. His new companion has also assured on France 3, that Cédric Jubillar was “adorable” and “endearing” and that he took “good care of her children”. She specifies that she believes him “innocent”.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Cedric Jubillar joked when his friends asked him if he was guilty of murdering his wife: “Cedric would reply with a boast: ‘Well yes, it’s me… Obviously it’s me!’ But in such a way that we understood exactly the opposite “, told one of his acquaintances to Parisian. Known for his strong character and his provocative side, he also enjoys having become “the most famous guy from Tarn”, reports the daily.

It is difficult to know what attitude Cédric Jubillar will adopt during his hearing on Friday, after four months of imprisonment in solitary confinement. In police custody in June, he had shown considerable aplomb. “We knew that we would have in front of us a complicated personality that was not going to crack after fifteen minutes”, had slipped a source close to the investigation to Parisian, claiming that he was “devious”.

In an interview given to Actu.fr, Me Jean-Baptiste Alary, one of Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers, regrets that his client has become “the only monomaniac track in the minds of investigators”. He said to himself “shocked that a man has been indicted and then ordered to be imprisoned without a shred of evidence, on the basis of evidence which is neither serious nor consistent”. According to him, it would be necessary in particular to dig the trail of a revenge of the wife of the lover of Delphine Jubillar. The assumption of a prowler is also to be taken seriously, according to him.

In the absence of the body or an overwhelming element, it is unlikely that it will bow to the investigating judges. “Especially since it will be lighter in police custody”, anticipates Dominique Rizet, consultant and columnist for the program “Bring the accused in”, at France Blue. “A hearing by two judges is not a 48-hour custody. It only lasts a few hours in a cabinet, in the presence of his lawyers.” For the consultant, it is clear: if Cédric Jubillar “hasn’t cracked so far, there’s no reason he’s talking.”