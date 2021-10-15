HTC Vive launches its first virtual reality glasses ... of questionable interest

Virtual reality takes a new step forward with the HTC Vive Flow, a new VR headset made official this week by the company HTC. While one of its main strengths is being ultra-compact, it is far from flawless.

The world of VR frequently proves that the quest for improvement of the major helmet manufacturers is far from over. HTC, Oculus (Facebook) and Sony are among the firms seeking to optimize the performance of devices, to provide more and more definition, ever more precise controls, and ever more immersive experiences. With its Oculus Quest models, Facebook’s VR division has even conquered the standalone VR market. But the weight of the helmet is still a barrier to long-term experience.

With the Vive Flow, HTC, one of its main competitors, hopes to offer the beginning of an answer to this problem. Indeed, this virtual reality headset displays a featherweight of only 189 grams on the scale. For comparison, the Oculus Quest 2 weighs 503 grams, a good big pound that tends to weigh on the necks quickly.

HTC Vive Flow, a new generation VR headset

The lightness of HTC Vive Flow also translates into a more compact design than those offered by the competition. The helmet looks like a pair of high-tech aviator goggles. Inside the branches, there are speakers, but it is also possible to opt for a Bluetooth headset according to the user’s preferences. The temples fold down like those of real glasses, and the headset slips into a compact carrying case for transport.

The proposed image definition is 1600 pixels per eye, or 3.2K when combining the two LCD screens integrated into the HTC headset. The refresh rate is fixed at 75 Hz, and the field of view is 100 °.

A device that is not without flaws

The Vive Flow is therefore light and small in size, but as you can imagine, this has some drawbacks, starting with the fact thatit does not contain an internal battery worthy of the name, and that it should therefore ideally be connected to an external battery, or a smartphone in “reverse charge” mode to operate efficiently for more than a few tens of minutes. However, it does not require large connections to a PC and you can opt for a battery slipped into your pocket for comfortable use.





Another potential concern: this headset is not optimized for use with a pair of glasses. To overcome the problem, HTC has integrated a system to correct the diopter directly on the optics of the device. If you are nearsighted or farsighted, this should help you use the Vive Flow without having to wear your glasses, but better test before you buy to make sure it is working properly.

What about the video game on the Vive Flow?

This is another potential brake on the purchase of this pair of VR glasses: it is not particularly designed for video games. HTC presents it as “The perfect tool to get away from it all while immersing yourself in the ideal atmosphere”, for example “Meditation, stretching, cerebral gymnastic exercises, watching your favorite program or even going out with friends or colleagues in VR with VIVE Sync”. Video games are not even mentioned.

When you exit Vive Flow, it will be possible to download “Immersive experiences” from HTC’s Viveport online store. Another important point: everything will happen via an Android smartphone, which will turn into a controller for the virtual reality glasses. These do not include a basic OS, and they will not be not compatible with Apple devices running iOSat least at launch. Note that the Android smartphone also acts as a remote control since there is no controller available or planned for the Vive Flow.

HTC Vive Flow: price and availability

The price of 549 euros HTC announced for the Vive Flow also promises to be a bit difficult to digest, but it can be explained by the innovative side of the device, which has thought about a new way of approaching virtual reality. The proposal is not uninteresting, but the note remains salty, especially since the manufacturer is also announcing a “Pocket charger” with a capacity of 10,000 mAh sold separately: it would have been fashionable to integrate it into the basic pack. The headphone release on the market is scheduled for the month of November, and pre-orders are already open.