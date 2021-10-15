Hub One, ADP and Air France switch to very high speed at Paris airports

For the past fifteen years, digital uses in private life have taken the lead over those in professional life, concedes Guillaume de Lavallade, CEO of Hub One. The boss of the telecom subsidiary of Groupe ADP (Aéroports de Paris) therefore intends to reduce this gap with the inauguration of his professional 4G network, scalable to 5G, at the three Parisian airports Roissy, Orly and Le Bourget, developed in partnership with Air France .

Bandwidth in abundance

All the outdoor spaces of the three airports are now covered by a professional 4G network in 2.6 gigahertz TDD (2570 – 2620 MHz), the frequency band allocated by Arcep (Electronic Communications Regulatory Authority) in January 2020. Hub One was the second company to obtain this license, a few days after EDF. For Guillaume de Lavallade, this network will make it possible to offer “abundant bandwidth, reduced latency, and security”.

5G from the end of 2023

These capacities should develop further with the deployment of 5G from the end of 2023. For the boss of Hub One, the switch to 4G is necessary because the complete ecosystem is already operational, in particular with rugged portable terminals, at opposite of 5G.

According to François Munerot, deputy director of the Mobile Pro division of Hub One, this 2.6 gigahertz band presents no risk of interference with air traffic control means or avionics, even when the service evolves towards 5G. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGAC) has thus issued reservations only against antennas operating on the 3.5 gigahertz band, used by consumer telecom operators.

ADP is recruiting at SFR the new CEO of its subsidiary Hub One

Full coverage by the end of 2022

Covering outdoor spaces required the installation of around 100 antennas at the three Paris airports, with around 30 macro-cellular antennas and micro-antennas intended to relay the signal. The deployment is now continuing indoors: Orly must be finished by the end of the year and Roissy by the end of 2022.

Hub One aims for a coverage rate of 98%, in order to reach every corner of the infrastructure: terminals, baggage sorters, basements, etc., i.e. two million square meters. To do this, it is setting up 26 distributed antenna networks (DAS) and adapting its existing networks of radiating cables already installed. By way of comparison, EDF only needed one DAS to cover the whole of its tower in La Défense.

This deployment represents around fifteen million euros of investment, divided equally between Groupe ADP and its subsidiary on the one hand and Air France on the other. The three partners have selected Athonet to provide the 4G / 5G “core network”, Ericsson as an equipment supplier and the French Streamwide to develop the application, in particular the connection between the 4G terminal systems and the information systems of client companies.

Ericsson is riding the 5G wave

Transition phase

As the first user of Parisian airports, Air France wanted to have a part of the network dedicated to its needs. The national company should switch its communications to 4G very quickly and complete the transition in a few months.

For its part, Hub One will market these new telecommunications capacities to other players present at Roissy, Orly and Le Bourget. It has already signed a first contract with the German freight carrier DHL Express, which has just inaugurated its new logistics hub in the Roissy cargo area. The objective of Hub One is to offer tailor-made solutions to each customer, possibly turnkey with the supply of suitable terminals, with a cost varying in particular according to the capacity and robustness of the service.

The arrival of 4G, then eventually 5G, should allow airport players to free themselves from networks that are now obsolete compared to the changes made possible by very high speed. François Munerot thus hopes to be able to close the Tetra digital radiocommunication network, used by walkie-talkie, and the DECT wireless telephone network within two years. Although effective, each used by around 10,000 people, these were mostly limited to transmitting voice and a little bit of data.

5G, a lever to revitalize airports after the coronavirus crisis





Towards the abandonment of professional Wi-Fi

The next step should be the replacement of professional Wi-Fi for activities in public areas but also on the slopes. This is now proving to be very restrictive with a limited bandwidth and a reduced range, requiring the number of antennas to be multiplied. On the runway, ground handling services only have access to Wi-Fi for their operations on the right side of the aircraft, the waves then being blocked by the aircraft. Mobility is also limited, with connection losses when switching from one terminal to another.

The switch to 4G, and a fortiori to 5G, will provide a guarantee of service for users, but also the development of new uses. Maintenance could be one of the first beneficiaries: increased connectivity will, for example, allow a technician on the ground to request the assistance of a remote expert for checking an engine or using augmented reality solutions. A use case that can also be applied to the maintenance of the baggage sorter at Roissy terminal 2E.

When telecom leaders praise a “green” 5G

A brick of the Smart Airport

This should also contribute to the concept of “Smart Airport”, as pointed out by Edward Arkwright, Executive Director General of Groupe ADP and President of Hub One, which aims to implement “a digital and fluid passenger journey, as easy as possible. “. 4G could also be extended for applications related to the Internet of Things (IoT), even if the current LoRa network seems to meet expectations.

The arrival of 4G will also allow a reduction in energy consumption, in particular with more intelligent equipment capable of adapting to the level of activity in progress. With the replacement of Tetra, DECT and professional Wi-Fi, the gain could reach 20%. 5G could further multiply that figure by a factor of ten. The actual result will largely depend on the use made, the strengthening of connectivity leading to the development of new uses.

The Paris metro and the RER are fully covered by 4G

Discussions underway with telecom operators

In addition to aeronautical players or affiliates, Hub One also talks with telecom operators. Due to the specificities of the airport world, it is difficult for them to install or maintain antennas. In the recently refurbished buildings, the ADP subsidiary therefore offers to take care of the implementation of the infrastructures and to rent them to the operators.

Hub One even wants to go further with the concept of “neutral host”, namely being a neutral operator and selling capacity to traditional commercial operators. Already present in the Anglo-Saxon world, in Germany or in Italy, this model remains little present in France. If discussions are initiated, the adequate financial package remains to be determined.