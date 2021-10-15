Hunting: the capture of certain birds by cages or nets re-authorized

Ho New via Reuters These techniques are again authorized to capture the skylark in particular in a series of departments (photo illustration).

HUNTING – The standoff between the state and animal welfare associations is not about to end. Two months after the Council of State has ruled illegal several decrees concerning traditional bird hunts, eight texts published in Official newspaper this Friday, October 15 come from them authorize again.

Last August, the decrees authorizing the hunting of crested lapwings, golden plovers, skylark and other thrushes and blackbirds using nets (“pantes”, “tenderies”) or cages (“matoles”) had been deemed contrary to European law on the protection of birds by the administrative institution.

But in September, the executive had put several orders in consultation to allow some of these hunts, arguing that they respect the european law. These texts, explained to Parisian the Secretary of State for Biodiversity Bérangère Abba, point out “the absence of an alternative solution”, “the quantity and selectivity” of the catches and the “controls” that will be carried out.

105,000 larks for the 2021-2022 season

The 2021-2022 hunting season will therefore authorize these traditional hunting techniques. Hunters will be able to take advantage of it this weekend. The decrees also specify the maximum number of birds to be captured per department. For example, the capture of approximately 105,000 skylarks is permitted for the period in a series of departments. These are the Gironde, Landes, Lot-et-Garonne and Pyrénées-Atlantiques.

However, this decision makes NGOs like One Voice jump, which has already announced that it has initiated summary proceedings.