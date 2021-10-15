“I had zero income”: Jarry confides that his financial situation during the health crisis motivated his departure from TF1 – news

In an interview with Parisian this Wednesday, October 13, Jarry explains why he decided to leave TF1 for France 2. In addition to his desire for fiction, the host admitted that his change in financial situation during the health crisis pushed him to take the plunge.

Wednesday October 13, Jarry certainly surprised many of his fans. After making a hit on TF1 with his TV movie By your side, the host announced to leave the front page for France 2 only a few days after the broadcast. Sworn to Mask Singer – we will still see him in season 3 of the program – and at the helm of Good singer, would the exuberant presenter have grown tired of TF1? The comedian regrets not having had other proposals from TF1 since the end of the shooting ofBy your side. An eternity for this young dad who preferred to accept “beautiful artistic offer” from France Télévisions, he who wants to devote himself more to fiction. It is therefore a homecoming for the actor, who returns to the channel where he made his debut seven years ago. In the columns of Parisian, he says more about the reasons for his departure from TF1.





Jarry’s projects on France 2

“I have nothing against TF1! I respect them enormously”, absolutely wanted to clarify the comedian before justifying his choice of change of course: “The life of an artist is to listen to his emotions and find meaning. It is also to be desired. And there the management of France 2 told me: ‘We want you’“, he reports. What to expect for this new comedian adventure? “We have fiction projects. I will play a recurring character. A father or even a serial killer, nothing is defined. I want to surprise, astonish “, he revealed.

“I found myself with nothing (…) I had zero income”

The one who became known through the game Facing the gang also gave another reason for his decision: the covid. The health crisis has turned our way of seeing things upside down. Jarry is the first who can attest to this. Because of this “period” who made him “very scared”, the facilitator came to question his professional choices. Precarious by the health crisis, the host took the radical decision to leave TF1 to find financial stability: “I was not exclusively with TF1. For a year, I found myself with nothing. Without the next stage, I had zero income. I could have gone sing songs on the sidewalk. Today, France 2 offers me a contract. I find that reassuring“, he explains.