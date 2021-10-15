“I have planned a budget”, “I will have a prescription”, “finished the restaurant” … How the unvaccinated will do with the paid tests

Nearly 6 million adults in France have not received at least a first injection of anti-Covid-19 vaccine. To encourage them to take the plunge – and to reduce the screening bill (6.2 billion euros planned for 2021) – the tests are no longer reimbursed by the

Health Insurance from this Friday for those over 18, unless they are carried out on medical prescription.

And the note promises to be salty: it takes around 44 euros for a PCR in the laboratory, 25 for an antigen in a pharmacy. Other than proof of a complete vaccination schedule or a certificate of recovery less than six months old, these will be the only means of obtaining a health pass. Because self-tests, even carried out in front of a professional, are no longer taken into account. How to change the situation among the unvaccinated? 20 minutes asked them the question.

“My choice: pay to go out”

One thing is certain: among the hundreds of readers who responded to our call for testimonials, no one has changed their mind about vaccination. “Blackmail”, “shame pass”, and “liberticide” are also the terms that come up the most. But then, how are they going to do with these paid tests? For Marie, we must assume: “My choice (not to be vaccinated) amounts to paying to go out, she explains. I prefer to do the tests at my own expense, since I don’t do them every four mornings ”. Ditto for Marc, who will do, “when necessary, an antigen test, even if (he has to) pay 25 euros”.

A compromise that will require organization, especially for work. “I will pay for these tests, I need about one per week to work (taking the TGV), explains Sylvie. When possible, I will spend them in professional expenses (one in two) ”. But also for outings, as Laurent says: “I (did) two antigenic tests per week, I would only do one for the weekend, see a second at the start of the week if I want to eat out. Or other “. As for Magalie, she will do sport… to pay for her sport. “I am a basketball referee; what I will gain by refereeing will allow me to cover part of the tests ”.

At 25 or 44 euros, the cost of the tests will have consequences anyway. “I will unfortunately have to take these new charges into account in my budget, which is already restricted by the increase in many basic necessities as well as energy, deplores Vincent. This is another hard blow for small French households and the government risks paying a lot in the next elections, ”he warns. “Only the rich will be able to afford the tests,” adds Emilie.





The job in question

Still, the majority of Internet users who answered us do not plan to spend a penny, and therefore will not have a pass. Like Anita: “I’m going to do without a restaurant (…) The cinema is not my thing. If I want to play sports, it will be on my side without a club ”. A hobby that Virginie will sadly leave aside: “I am reluctant to stop playing indoor sport … which will inevitably have an impact on my health”. For others, like David, it is the question of work that will arise. ” I’m in the restoration and I need a health pass. I don’t know if I’m going to continue or not, because that would imply a minimum cost of 44 euros per week that I won’t be able to afford… ”Eric, who works in a sports establishment, also says he is“ up against the wall ” .

Others won’t really see the difference. Like Guillaume, who lives in a mountain village and has other occupations than the movies and the restaurant. “Since the introduction of the pass, I have not done any comfort test, that will not change,” he announces. Otherwise, there is the déjà vu method: “I will stay in confinement at home for the fourth time,” warns Valentin. “Staying warm at home, no problem, just a matter of getting used to it! », Jean prefers to smile.

“I will present the friends health pass”

Another technique mentioned: the passing (age) in force. First by “legal” means. “I will have my doctor make a prescription each time I need a pass,” Séverine tells us. It’s the same idea as Ahmed, according to whom “we will mainly do video consultations with regular general practitioners to obtain prescriptions and do the tests for free”. And then there is the illegal route, Clément concedes: “(I will) use someone else’s pass when possible”. Clément – another – is even a regular. He will “systematically present the friends’ health pass … which works very well for everyday things, such as restaurants, bars, festivals …”.

Fabrice, he saw further. “I thought I would boycott all places of” leisure “but I found better, I left the former country of Human Rights for the Netherlands (…)”. And going further is also what Judicael does. But speaking of French society. “The health pass has brought out of society consumption A part of the population to whom it no longer corresponded to them, and the end of the free test will confirm this change to them, ”she predicts. Which makes us all the same, in the end, a positive point.