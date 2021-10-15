“I want a child”, the Belgian reality TV show that allows you to become a parent with a stranger

This is called “conscious co-parenting” or “chosen co-parenting”. The show will be offered to single people and to couples, heterosexual or homosexual, who cannot have children, for medical or societal reasons. There will therefore be two, three, or even four parents, reports the Belgian media RTBF.

CO-PARENTALITY – After finding love in the meadow and getting married at first sight, Flemish couples will be able to conceive a child thanks to television. The television channel VTM, will offer in a program – the first episode of which will be broadcast this Monday, October 18 – to people who do not know each other, to meet. If they are compatible, they can choose to have a child and raise it together, without having a romantic relationship.

The episode of this Monday, October 18 of Ik wil een kind (I want a child), should make it possible to present the concept of the program to viewers before launching the search for couples or singles ready to embark on the experience.

A legal vacuum highlighted

“Anyone who wants to get into this today has to learn everything for themselves. There is no framework for that. We hope to change that, allowing parents to be guided by different experts ”, told the media7 out of 7 Lander Kennis of production company PIT, which funds the program. Participants will be supervised by a psychologist, a doctor and a lawyer.

Indeed, the aim of the program is also to shed light on a legal vacuum that exists in Belgium. Families with three or even four parents are not recognized by Belgian law, but these family forms already exist in practice.

Expert follow-up will also be necessary to ensure that participants fully understand the issues of the program and its consequences. They will be there to ensure the future well-being of the child, and to anticipate conflicts between parents.





A show concept that makes people react

“We’re talking about a child, anyway. It seems difficult to me to deal with such a complex subject in an entertainment program ”, said Belgian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Caroline Vrijens to International mail. “But other than that, it’s a good thing to open the debate. Because our family law is completely outdated, in reality, there are not only classic families. ”

Others are much harder in their talk. This is the case of Lorin Parys, vice-president of the N-VA (New Flemish Alliance), a center-right Belgian political party, who indicates in a tweet that he has had his stomach turned.