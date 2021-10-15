Ikea to open second-hand furniture store

Will the right place be at Ikea? The Swedish furniture company will open a second-hand furniture store in Paris “in the coming year“, a project that is part of an environmental strategy also providing for achieving zero carbon emissions by 2025 on its deliveries, its managing director, Walter Kadnar, announced Thursday on franceinfo.

The group’s first second-hand furniture store was opened on November 5, 2020 in Eskilstuna, Sweden.

A zero carbon strategy

To keep its promise of zero carbon emissions by 2025, Ikea France, which delivered 3 million people this year, will invest “17.5 million euros over 4 years” to equip itself with 2,500 electric charging stations, the company said in a press release.





In its 2020/2021 financial year ended at the end of August, the Swedish giant confirmed its status as a leader in furnishings and home furnishings with a 15.9% market share in France.

Over the period, its turnover reached 2.9 billion euros, an increase of 4% compared to the previous year, despite 4 and a half months of store closures due to health restrictions.

The pandemic has boosted the brand’s online sales in France, which saw its turnover in this segment “(double) in one year” to reach 1.006 billion euros, or 35% of its activity against 15.4% over the previous year.