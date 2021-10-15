in Italy, the health pass becomes compulsory to work

The measure, which comes into force on Friday, has sparked protests and pushed the authorities to show flexibility.

Rome

From this Friday in Italy until December 31, all public and private workers, as well as self-employed workers, must present a health pass to their employer or “client” in order to be able to work. The only exception is people who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons. The pass is obtained from the first injection of a vaccine against Covid-19 recognized by the European Medicines Agency, with a negative test of less than 48 hours or a certificate of cure.

In principle, employees who refuse to be vaccinated must finance the tests at their own expense. Without a pass, the employee is considered from the first day (the fifth in companies with less than 15 employees) as having an “unjustified absence”, resulting in the suspension of salary and any other compensation until the presentation of the sesame. In case of violation of the ban, the employee will have to pay a fine of 600 to 1500 euros. As for the employer who