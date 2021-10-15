In “The Best Pastry Chef” on M6, this candidate’s cake ended up in the trash

PASTRY – Consternation in the tent. This Thursday, October 14, Margaux, candidate of Better Pastry chef season 10 blew the jury away by presenting a trash can instead of a cake. The young woman, panicked during the test, threw her cake in the garbage, under the eyes of her stunned competitors.

“Little stroke of blood,” says Margaux when Cyril Lignac asks her what happened. “I always do very beautiful things and I am always very square in everything I do so when something that does not please me and that irritates me I do not think any more, it is my temperament”, has t -she adds.





Margaux, a young hairdresser at Carvin, had made a cake mounted in three successive layers of biscuit and cream. Unfortunately, she did not allow time for its realization to take hold of the cold. At the time of unmolding, his cake collapsed. The young woman, impulsive, preferred to throw him in the trash rather than try to catch him.