in the face of the component shortage, Sony has a plan

As the semiconductor shortage continues, Sony is reportedly considering setting up its own factory to design its PS5s.

In addition to having caused a health crisis, the Covid-19 also engendered in its wake an economic crisis, which in particular had negative impacts in the field of electronics. This was particularly felt in the face of the global shortage of chips, and more specifically of semiconductors, an essential element of IT, but also other sectors, such as the automotive industry.

This is why, despite their release with fanfare at the end of 2020, the new generation consoles (PS5, Xbox Series X / S) have struggled to satisfy strong consumer demand. Even though Sony has presented some impressive figures for the debut of the PlayStation 5, the latter is still difficult to obtain.

The problem is, estimates of a return to normal for the industry have started to become alarming. While many analysts have bet on mid-2022, more recent studies have explained that this component crisis should at least last until 2023.

As a result, in order to avoid the congestion caused by the shortage of semiconductors, some companies are considering setting up their own production system, in order to gain autonomy. It is in particular Sony’s ambitious plan reported by the site Nikkei Asia.

Indeed, the owners of the PS5 would have partnered with one of the largest chipmakers in the world, TSMC (or Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.), to create a semiconductor factory directly to Japan. The infrastructure would be installed in Kumamoto Prefecture, on land owned by Sony.

The cost of the project is estimated at $ 7 billion, and Sony is expected to be one of the main investors, although the Japanese government will support the multinational by donating half of the money needed. But above all, the brand should be the privileged customer of this operation, using the majority of the chips created by the factory for its own products, whether they are the sensors of its cameras or of course, its PlayStation 5.





However, Sony should not be alone at the time, since Denso, one of the most important Japanese brands in the design of automotive components, is planning to participate in the creation of this project. However, it should be understood that this approach is intended for the medium term, given that the factory itself is not expected to open until 2024.

In reality, this news reflects above all a desire for the renationalization of industries, while the crisis has made the whole world dependent on certain Asian countries (starting with Taiwan) for the creation of computer components. France is also not left out, since Emmanuel Macron mentioned the need to regain a certain autonomy in terms of electronic creation, and to double current production by 2030.