Indian Wells: Medvedev, the expensive air hole: the number 1 place at the end of the year is moving away

“I don’t see it as the end of the world. “Daniil Medvedev has the art of formula and knows how to present things in a way that reflects his state of mind as closely as possible. No, this Masters 1000 from Indian Wells was not fundamental for him, especially after going to seek the first Grand Slam title of his young career at Flushing Meadows. No, he has not evolved at his highest level of play. But these observations, as fair as they are, do not prevent the one who was seeded number 1 in the California desert to be legitimately disappointed. The opportunity was a great one, thanks to the confidence that was his, to go far in a tournament that had not been successful for him so far. ‘missed.

The lanky Russian had, it is true, never done as well as this round of 16 at Indian Wells, but given his recent hard form, he was entitled to hope for much better and did not hide it before his entry into the running. Of course, everything was not there for him to express 100% of his tennis potential: the abrasive surface and the trajectories of rounded balls did not suit him, which he did not fail to point out.

An unacknowledged goal that may have weighed

“Personally, I don’t remember losing my serve on hard four times in a row. It shows how slow the conditions are … A bit like clay, which I don’t like (smiles). It’s just unacceptable to lose your face-off so many times. I knew that for me during the day, the ball was going to be harder to control. This is why I had asked to play at night but it was not possible because I had had a day off while those who had played Tuesday could only be scheduled in the evening. No problem“, he indicated after leaving the track. The severity of his judgment was up to his motivation and his expectations.

Medvedev did not suffer from decompression, even unconscious, post-US Open. Moreover, everything was going for the best for him in this round of 16 against Grigor Dimitrov until 6-4, 4-1 double break. More than the defeat, it is therefore the way that challenges: how could this match escape him while his margin (in score) was so important and the finish line so close? If playing conditions were the main factor, the Russian would likely have suffered before.

Dimitrov may have been brilliant – Medvedev moreover readily conceded it – perhaps the Russian paid for something else, an unacknowledged goal: that of launching a crazy end of the season with potentially the number spot. 1 world to conquer. In the event of a US Open-Indian Wells double, Medvedev would have fallen within 1000 points of Novak Djokovic in the Race (990). Suffice to say that the race for the throne would have been totally relaunched. The Serbian would probably have made his comeback to competition at Parsi-Bercy with certain pressure, while his main challenger would have arrived in the French capital with the wind in his back.

I felt exhausted during this tournament

Assured of nearly 2000 margin units (1900) after Indian Wells, the “Djoker” now has enough to keep smiling and sleep soundly. Mathematically, Medvedev can still believe it: admitting that he plays every week (starting with the ATP 250 from Moscow on Monday in front of his home crowd, which he has not played since 2018) and wins everything, he would go search up to 3500 points. But the hypothesis seems far-fetched to say the least, not only because Djokovic should be able to increase his capital, but above all because the Russian is starting to pull the rope by his own admission.

“To be honest, I felt exhausted during this tournament. I couldn’t say it before the matches, but now I can. Two-three things have happened regarding my physique here. I need to take care of my body. “Although he is a past master in the art of dismissing everything and foiling his opponents, Medvedev remains human and is not indestructible. At 25 spring and after a few years of circuit behind him, he knows his limits, even if he tries to push them away.

Find other challenges to finish strong 2021 despite everything

Without the carrot of the throne to fetch at the end of the season, will he then be able to relaunch himself to give a last blow of necklace? Doubt is allowed, even if it would be very ill-advised to believe him already on vacation, so much does he like to find challenges in order to meet them better. How could becoming the first player since Novak Djokovic six years ago to retain his Masters title for example? To achieve this, his end-of-season programming will be decisive, especially since if his legs could fail him, his motivation will always be there.

To be convinced, it was enough to see him grumble towards the stands and his coach Gilles Cervara when he felt the tide turn against Grigor Dimitrov. “But why against me? Why does he play his best tennis against me? What’s the point of doing this today (Wednesday) ? “, he exclaimed in frustration. The volcanic Medvedev saw his streak of 9 victories come to an end, he is eager to start a new one.

