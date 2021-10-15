More

    inflation accelerates a little more than estimated at 2.2% over one year in September

    published on Friday 15 October 2021 at 08:51

    Consumer prices rose 2.2% year-on-year in September, after rising 1.9% in August, still driven by energy and service prices, Insee announced on Friday. .

    This is 0.1 point more than what the National Statistics Institute indicated in a first estimate published on September 30.

    This increase is mainly due to an acceleration in the prices of energy (+ 14.9%) and services (+ 1.4%). The prices of food (+ 1%), manufactured products (+ 0.4%) and tobacco (+ 4.8%) slowed down.


    Compared over one month, consumer prices fell by 0.2%, after increasing by 0.6% in August, a drop that can be explained by the drop in the prices of services, food, especially products. costs.

    Over one month, however, energy prices rose by 1.3% after rising 0.6% in August, mainly due to the rise in gas prices. A trend source of concern for households which has led the government to set up a “tariff shield” to limit the repercussion of this inflation on households.

    Over one year, the harmonized consumer price index (HICP), which serves as a basis for comparison at European level, also accelerated between August and September, from 2.4% to 2.7%, again reported INSEE.


