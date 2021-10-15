Injured to a knee, Jérémy Doku (Rennes) absent for several more weeks

Injured in the hamstrings against Nantes (1-0, August 22), the young Belgian international winger Jérémy Doku (19) was to make his return in the Rennes jersey in Metz on Sunday (day 10). But Rennes will have to compose again without him, as his trainer Bruno Genesio explained this Friday.
“It’s a hard blow […] He had made a lot of efforts to come back, he was very good, with perfect mental freshness ”
“We unfortunately have a player who was injured this week, Jérémy Doku, who recovered badly but not in the same place, to a knee on Monday. It happened on a banal gesture, an outside of the foot, which he does a lot of times. It’s a big blow. He had already been absent for six weeks, he had made a lot of efforts to come back, he was very well, with perfect mental freshness. We expect more information to know the duration of his unavailability but it is not a minor injury.
It is the external lateral ligament which is affected, so we will have within ten days the duration of its unavailability. It doesn’t require an operation, it’s good news and bad news, but we will follow the evolution, see how the ligament reacts. An absence until Christmas? No, a priori no, but it’s difficult to have a deadline for this kind of injury. “