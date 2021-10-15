Injured to a knee, Jérémy Doku (Rennes) absent for several more weeks

“We unfortunately have a player who was injured this week, Jérémy Doku, who recovered badly but not in the same place, to a knee on Monday. It happened on a banal gesture, an outside of the foot, which he does a lot of times. It’s a big blow. He had already been absent for six weeks, he had made a lot of efforts to come back, he was very well, with perfect mental freshness. We expect more information to know the duration of his unavailability but it is not a minor injury.