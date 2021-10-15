Insults and slippages on Twitter by Janez Jansa, Slovenian Prime Minister

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa at a press conference following the EU summit on October 6, 2021, in Kranj, Slovenia. DARKO BANDIC / AP

Where was Janez Jansa, the Slovenian Prime Minister, on Thursday 14 October? Invisible in Ljubljana, where yet a mission from the European Parliament awaited him, the head of government was in any case hanging on his mobile phone, from where he belched Twitter messages, combining insults and pressure blows, at an unprecedented level. for a European head of government, all the more exposed since he currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union (EU).

Nicknamed “Marshal Twitto” for his intensive use of the courier service, Mr. Jansa, 63, Prime Minister of this country of ex-Yugoslavia since early 2020, sparked the astonishment of European circles, by first posting a image of American billionaire George Soros, surrounded by several MEPs. “Thirteen of the 226 known Soros puppets in the European Parliament”, affirms the message, taking up a cliché of global anti-Semitism, reproaching all the evils to the philanthropist of the Jewish faith.





While several of the MEPs in the image are no longer in office – one of them has even died – the message was aimed directly at the liberal Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld (Renew) present at the same time in Slovenia at the head of a fact-finding mission on the rule of law and press freedom. This mission was to meet Mr. Jansa Thursday, but the latter failed him at the last minute. The Social Democratic group in the European Parliament mocked the absence on Twitter by posting a photo of an empty chair.

It was this spike that sparked Mr Jansa’s ire and the message about George Soros, which was quickly erased, when others, sent in a flurry, are still online. ” Who are you ? How many times have you visited a German Chancellor, a Dutch Prime Minister or a French President? “, launched Mr. Jansa, who particularly attacked The Hague, very advanced within the EU on the fight for the respect of the rule of law. “It was in the Netherlands that a journalist was last killed in the EU”, he wrote in reference to the assassination of journalist Peter R. de Vries, who died on July 15. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned his comments on Twitter and to the Slovenian ambassador in The Hague.

Subject of the rule of law

To the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, who called him “Urgently to stop provocations”, Mr. Jansa replied that “Slovenia is not a colony”. The French Secretary of State for European Affairs also reacted, without however naming Mr. Jansa. “Dubious attacks against MEPs have no place in our democratic life”, estimated Clément Beaune.

