Italy introduces compulsory health pass for all workers

Demonstration against the establishment of an expanded health pass in Rome, October 9. TIZIANA FABI / AFP

Italy is continuing its policy towards compulsory vaccination. The country introduces, Friday, October 15, the compulsory health pass for all workers. A measure causing protests, blockages and potential disturbances in the economy.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not recently recovered from Covid-19 must show their employer proof of a negative test that they have paid for themselves, under penalty of being declared absent and deprived of salary. More than 85% of Italians over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, but up to three million more, unvaccinated, are at risk of being denied access to their workplaces.

Thousands of people gathered in Rome on Saturday in protests that escalated into violent clashes in the historic center. Other mobilizations are planned throughout Italy on Friday and Saturday.

Difficulties to be expected among truck drivers

Dockers in Trieste, a major port in the northeast, have threatened to block activity, while disruptions are possible in road transport. Ivano Russo, managing director of Confetra, the Italian General Confederation of Transport and Logistics, an employers’ association, reported to Agence France-Presse that out of a total of 900,000 truck drivers, couriers and warehouse workers, “Between 25% and 30%” do not have a health pass.





Workers line up, waiting for their sanitary pass to be checked, on October 15, 2021, at the entrance to the Fincantieri shipyard, in the port of Genoa, Italy. MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP

The government has offered free tests to dockers in Trieste, while some terminal operators in the port of Genoa offer to pay themselves. “The real problem of “Green pass” for the port of Genoa, and in general for all ports, will be road transport ”, Roberto Gulli, of the Italian Labor Union (UIL), told the newspaper La Repubblica. “There could be chaos on Friday”.

Meanwhile, the government is determined to avoid a repeat of last weekend’s violence, blamed on a small far-right group, Forza Nuova, which experts say infiltrated the protests.

Mario Draghi’s government has defended the health pass as a way to avoid further lockdowns in Italy, one of the European countries hardest hit by the pandemic, which has killed more than 130,000 people and led to a drop in health. GDP of 8.9% in 2020.

The vaccination program has kept infection rates low and Italy is expected to grow 5.8% this year, according to the latest forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).