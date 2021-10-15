“It’s a negative balance from a financial point of view”, admits Nagui

The Artist will deliver its verdict this Friday evening, from 10:45 p.m. on

France 2. As the final approaches, Nagui made an initial assessment of his telecrochet with our colleagues from TV Mag – Le Figaro.

“Without making a fuss, it’s a negative balance from a financial point of view since the moment you change boxes, you change prices”, admits the host and producer who conceded to move the broadcast of his show from Saturday in prime time to Friday in the second part of the evening. “We were presumptuous about what the public wanted to see on Saturday night,” he adds. I believed and convinced everyone that there was room for creation and that the public needed something new. Obviously, he no longer needs to be comforted by benchmarks. “





The Artist, launched on September 11 opposite the first episode of

the “all stars” edition of The Voice on TF1, had not found its audience. Less than 1.5 million curious and curious had attended. “Given the competition, what do you want us to do in terms of audiences? “,

anticipated Nagui at the end of August, during a press conference.

If he chained the spikes to the address of the telecrochet of the first channel, he now qualifies his remarks: “I do not believe that the frontal competition is there for much. To be very honest I think if there would have been Dance with the stars Where Koh Lanta in front of us, it would have been the same. “

Six candidates will participate in the final of The Artist this Friday: Cynthia, Petite Gueule, Nikola, Joseph Kamel, Gabriel Joseph and the duo Rouquine will perform their original compositions to win the favor of the voting public.