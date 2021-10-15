“It’s disrespect” “she should be ashamed of herself!” the “beating of lead” of a candidate scandalizes the web

This Thursday, October 14, M6 broadcast the second episode of the new season of Best Pastry Chef, presented by Marie Portolano. A season of which the very heterogeneous and colorful cast is already talking a lot. And all the more so after tonight’s episode: a candidate overwhelmed by stress had a crisis which greatly shocked Cyril Lignac and Internet users.

After a first episode installing the new season and the new presenter Marie Portolano last week, the viewers of M6 had the happiness this Thursday, October 14 to find the continuation of the Best Pastry Chef. For the ten years of the great gourmet competition, the jury did not really decide to spare the fourteen candidates competing in the tent.

As usual, the amateur pastry chefs initially took on the test of Cyril Lignac: as part of this evening on the theme “the cakes are in the meadow”, the chef challenged them to decline the egg in a trompe-l’oeil larger than life. Box of six raw eggs, boiled eggs, egg-mayo, egg casserole, the imagination of the candidates was fertile and the results rather convincing. Only Nicolas, Anne-Loup and Meryl were called to order, in particular because of the lack of finesse in their production. Their eggs won them a jury flop and inspired some unflattering comparisons to internet users …





But during all this ordeal, most of them actually had their heads elsewhere … Indeed, after carefully watching the teaser broadcast at the very beginning of the program, many understood that the episode would be marked by a big “break out”. While hiding the identity of the candidate concerned, the extract suggested that the latter was going to have a crisis and throw his cake in the trash. “I’ve never seen that in ten seasons!”, We even hear Cyril Lignac being indignant.

The tension began to rise during the dreaded Mercotte ordeal. A technical challenge that promised to be even more terrible than usual since it was a question of making a “Bzz bzzz”, a beehive cake covered with bubbled chocolate, and composed among others of madeleine biscuit, whipped cream and vanilla. of honey nectar. The candidates also had to model sugar paste bees for the decoration. “I think she fell for season 10. It starts badly, very badly!” complained Mohamed, one of them.

Faced with so much at stake in just two hours, disasters quickly followed one another: Aurélie, the farmer of the season, had her dough burned in the oven, Maud the high school student dropped hers when putting it in the oven. refrigerator, and some realized during the test that they had not understood the instructions. Guillaume, the Parisian airline pilot who chained the disappointments, ended the test on the nerves, as the twittos noticed. He also finished last in the standings …

It is not however he who got carried away to the point of throwing his cake in the trash, during the creative test, but one of his competitors: Margaux, the hairdresser ch’ti. The one who decided to make a cake in the shape of a cat had the unpleasant surprise to find that its assembly collapsed when she removed the circle. Taking a stroke of blood, the one who described herself in her portrait as “a woman of impulsive character and starting at the quarter turn” has therefore thrown her achievement in the trash, sabotaging all her chances of continuing the competition. A gesture that greatly displeased Cyril and Mercotte who described it as “crippling” as well as to tweeters, especially since the candidate squarely presented the trash to the members of the jury …