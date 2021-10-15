“It’s really violent” … Léa François (Barbara) reacts to the departure of Grant Lawrens (César)

They did it ! The writers of More beautiful life killed Caesar. In the episode of Friday, October 15, already available on Salto, fans of the soap opera of France 3 witness the death of Rochat’s nephew, victim of Jacob and Camille, the infamous murderous duo that plagues the Mistral. By ordering the murder of Baptist, Caesar dug his own grave. An unexpected end which surprised not only his interpreter Grant Lawrens but also his partners. To start with Léa François, alias Barbara and ex-girlfriend of César dumped for another, who accuses the blow. The actress confided her emotion to Tele-Leisure.

The death of Caesar? A “terrible news” for Léa François

Although the public knew that the band Emma, ​​Baptist, Barbara and Caesar could not last long, Caesar still wanting to seduce Emma, ​​things started well and just as quickly got out of hand. Until the tragic end of Caesar. A bitter-tasting surprise. “Grant Lawrens having been on the show for years, they still had the delicacy to warn him well in advance, recount Lea Francois. But it was horrible, terrible news! We knew early enough that Caesar was going to die, just before the summer and the shooting of this ark. As we knew it was going to go into a spin, we took advantage of it three times more! It was nice to play this bunch of friends, parachute jumps … We really had a blast. Then every scene where we had to get confused and talk badly with Grant was heartbreaking for us “, assures the actress.





The great regret of Léa François

If Caesar’s death is a blow, it is followed by another. “That the characters do not know that Caesar is dead finished me, comments Léa François, who also explained why her character was seduced by Baptiste. I expected us to cry him a little, to pay him homage and not even! This is the most atrocious. He leaves and no one cries for him. Only viewers will know. And I have a scene where I say something like “Good riddance, he’s gone far that he’s staying there.” It’s really violent. It’s terrible to play. […] Even if it’s three or six months away, I really hope that we will find out that Caesar was killed by Jacob. At that time, I will have the opportunity to pay him a little tribute, to rethink him, the good memories spent together and not just spit on him. I really hope that we will have that because there frankly, this end… The authors will inevitably bring it out again at some point. ”

Caesar, the bad boy of More beautiful life that we loved to hate

The villain we love to hate is an essential figure in soap operas. César Cordonnier is that of the Mistral. “Despite his bad sides, Caesar is an important figure in More beautiful life, insists Lea Francois. I think he even makes those who don’t like him laugh. He was cynical, had a sense of humor… He had great lines. The authors are going to be bored now that they killed him because they must have had a blast writing for him. It is really the character that we loved to hate with always this hope of seeing him change. You have to be a great actor to get it all across. […] I wish him the best and full of roles because Grant is a golden actor. He always has a smile, suggests things… It was a pleasure to tour with him. There were lots of things to do with Barbara and César, I had lots of ideas. We were a bit cut off in this momentum “, regrets the actress.