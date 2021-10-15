“I’ve never seen that …”: Cyril Lignac dismayed by a candidate who throws her cake in Le Meilleur Pâtissier

The season 10 competition of the Best Pastry Chef really started this Thursday, October 14, 2021. After the qualifications of fourteen candidates last week, all were able to join the tent of the show and discover new events. Cyril Lignac started by challenging them to a technical event by asking them to “decline the egg in a trompe-l’oeil“. Mercotte then raised the level by wishing to taste beehive cakes made up of eight two-tone layers. Finally, the amateur pastry chefs had the mission to imagine a treat in the image of their favorite animal. A final test supervised by Christelle Brua , the pastry chef at the Élysée since 2019.

While some candidates managed to impress the latter, it was on the other hand the catastrophe for Margaux. The young woman specialist in cake design did not know how to keep her cool after having missed the release of her cake-cat and quite simply decided to … throw it in the trash ! “When I took off my circle, the cake fell. And since I’m an impulsive person, well I got angry, I threw it away“, she explained afterwards. At the time of the tasting, it was then the shock for Cyril Lignac and Mercotte when Margaux came to them with the trash in hand.





“It’s in the trash, I’m hallucinating“Deplored Mercotte. His sidekick, who couldn’t believe it, expressed his disappointment at not having had the opportunity to taste the candidate’s project.”You preferred to throw it in the trash than to present it to us. Unfortunately, we are not going to taste it, there are certainly good things. You don’t give us the chance to discuss it“, he apologized. And to conclude, still speechless: “I have been doing ten years The Best Pastry Chef, I have never seen that…“

Margaux finally paid a high price for her impulsiveness since she got eliminated from the adventure. “It’s a competition, and there are rules. You did not present us with a cake during the creative test and it is eliminatory“, Cyril Lignac explained to him with regret.