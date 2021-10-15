Jean Dujardin makes a big mistake by wanting to thank the inhabitants of a village where he filmed

The town hall of Braux, village of Côte-d’Or, was very surprised to receive a letter signed by the hand of Jean Dujardin. And for good reason, this letter was actually addressed to a homonymous municipality located in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence.
Jean Dujardin will probably be more careful the next time he sends a letter. Last September, the actor stayed in Braux, a town in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region, for the shooting of the film. The paths of Peter directed by Denis Imbert. Touched by the welcome given to her by the some 125 inhabitants of this village in the south of France, the star of the saga OSS 117 wished to send them a letter of thanks. Problem: his autographed photo and his message to the people of Braux did not arrive at the right destination but 550 kilometers away!
Jean Dujardin confuses two homonymous villages
As reported The Public Good, Jean Dujardin’s letter has indeed reached the town hall of the village of Braux… but in Côte-d’Or! What much to surprise Ludivine Bizot, the mayor of this town located along the Burgundy Canal. “The address of our town hall was correct so I thought it was a joke! (…) I looked on the Internet and read that it had turned to Braux but in another department“, she explains to West France. Amused by the situation, the city councilor therefore shared the blunder of Nathalie Péchalat’s companion on the Facebook page of his town hall. “When you receive a thank you and autograph from Jean Dujardin in town hall … but it is not the right Braux“, she wrote in the caption of the autographed photo of the one who lends his features to Nicolas Sarkozy in the film Presidents.
“Mail will be returned to its true recipient“
“That said Mr. Dujardin, if you want to take a little tour of our charming village in Côte-d’Or, in the footsteps of Louis de Funès in Neither seen nor known, you’re welcome ! Of course the mail will be returned to its true recipient: Braux in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence“, can we read after this post, which has elicited many reactions.”Some told me that Braux would become a real star thanks to this letter “, confides Ludivine Bizot to West France. “In any case, it gives balm to the heart and I have had only positive feedback“, she concludes. It remains to be seen when the letter from Jean Dujardin will (finally) arrive at the right destination.