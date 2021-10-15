Jean-Paul Belmondo: his son, Paul Belmondo, recounts the last moments spent with his father – news

Paul Belmondo, Bébel’s son, was this Thursday, October 14 on the set of BFMTV. The latter spoke of his father’s last days.

On September 6, terrible news shook French cinema. Jean-Paul Belmondo died at the age of 88. According to a press release from his lawyer, Bébel “quietly extinguished“. This disappearance causes a real stir. Many tributes flow, such as those of Jean Dujardin, Alain Delon or his relatives. On September 9, a national tribute is organized in the courtyard of the Invalides so that the French can make their farewell to the immense actor. This Thursday, October 14, Paul Belmondo was the exceptional guest of BFMTV. Until now rather discreet, the son of the actor Jean-Paul Belmondo evoked the last days of his father that he was able to pass by her side.





“We had doubts that the next day he would no longer be there “

On September 15, Bébel’s son spoke on his Instagram account: “I wanted to thank you for your many messages and tell you how touched I am by your testimonies to the attention of my father“, he writes. But this Thursday, October 14, the editor-in-chief of Car Life Magazine was able to speak at greater length since he was a guest of BFMTV for a thirty-minute interview. After saying “touch” through the national tribute reserved for his father, he spoke of the latter’s last days: “Every night when he fell asleep we said goodbye to him, he explained. We had the doubt that the next day, he would no longer be there. We’ve been enjoying every second, every minute with him lately. “

“He really left calm”

The former racing driver also assured that Jean-Paul Belmondo had left calm: “It was really very important “, he told Bruce Toussaint. All the more important as the sacred monster of French cinema left while having “his close family” by his side : “her brother, my uncle Alain, my aunt Muriel, her children, Stella and my sister Florence, Pierre Vernier, who was his closest friend still there from his conservatory group, Philippe and Sylvia, the staff who had been around him for many years “, he listed. “We all surrounded him. He really left with his family and calmed down. Fortunately he was able to leave home too“, concludes Paul Belmondo.