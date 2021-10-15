Jeweler launches four-color Bic pens set with gold and diamonds

Who would have thought that the Bic pen could become a luxury item? The Tournaire jewelry house, whose workshops are located in the Loire department, has teamed up with the artist Richard Orlinski and Bic to create new ranges of pen that few people can afford.

The main coin, a “Four Colors” set with 202 diamonds and 50 grams of gold, was made in Savigneux, near Saint-Etienne. It is sold for 24,500 euros. Which makes it the most expensive Bic in the world, according to The Parisian. Eight copies of this object, which required 500 hours of work, have been available since Wednesday.





Two other versions exist: one in bronze and one in gold (without diamonds), sold respectively 390 and 11,500 euros, indicates Le Figaro. The house is not at its first attempt. In 2016, she made luxury pétanque boules for the Obut brand. In 2018, she had also made two gold pens, this time sold at auction for the benefit of the association The child in the hospital.