Jocelyn Gourvennec has a crush on Karim Benzema

On November 29, the football microcosm will know who will receive the Ballon d’Or 2021. In the running to win the trophy this year, Karim Benzema continues to impress and especially to thread the goals like pearls. His exceptional achievement against Spain in the Nations League final (2-1) propelled the French striker even more among the favorites. Present at a press conference, LOSC coach Jocelyn Gourvennec raised the subject.





“It is often players who have won titles who are crowned. Only one, to my knowledge, has won the Champions League and the Euro (Jorginho). Karim Benzema won the League of Nations. He is an exceptional player and it does not date from today. What he did in the League of Nations is at the level of the Golden Ball. He can do everything and does everything very well. For young people it is interesting to see and observe what he does. How he runs. To collect the balls when his team is defending. How he makes himself available in the offensive phase when France has the ball. He has what it takes to win this trophy. And I would be very happy if that were the case this year. But I don’t vote, “ thus released the technician of the Mastiffs. For his part, Karim Benzema sees the support brands multiply …