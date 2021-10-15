Joe Biden will be received at the Vatican by the Pope on October 29

The second Catholic president in US history has been invited to the Vatican to meet with Pope Francis.

Practicing Catholic US President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will be received at the Vatican by Pope Francis on October 29, the White House reported Thursday (October 14th). “They will discuss how to work together, with respect for human dignity, to end the Covid-19 pandemic, face the climate crisis, and take care of the less fortunate“, According to a press release.

Joe Biden is a devout Catholic, who often talks about his faith in public and rarely misses mass, especially when in his home town of Wilmington (Delaware, east). He was also a strong supporter of the right to abortion, which caused a stir among the American Catholic clergy.





The Conference of American Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted this summer by a large majority to draft a text on “the meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the ChurchWhich could result in denying it to policies supporting abortion. The Eucharist, or communion, is an essential rite of the Catholic faith, during which the faithful receive the Host, symbol of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“It’s private and I don’t think it will happen», Replied Joe Biden, questioned about this text and its scope. The pope, called to react to this project of the American archbishops, had considered in general terms that the Church was not called to take a position politically: “What should the pastor do? Be a pastor, don’t condemn», Had estimated the sovereign pontiff. “If you leave the pastoral care of the Church, you become a politician“, He disapproved, while expressing his horror of abortion, which he compared to”a murder“.

