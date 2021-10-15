John Paul I recognized blessed

Pope Francis authorized the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate a decree concerning the recognition of a miracle attributed to the intercession of Venerable John Paul I, on October 13, 2021. The Pontiff – who reigned only 33 days in 1978 – will therefore be beatified by the Catholic Church.

Nicknamed “the smiling pope”, John Paul Ier is now blessed. Pope Francis authorized, this Wednesday, October 13, the Congregation for the Causes of Saints to promulgate a decree concerning the recognition of a miracle attributed to his intercession.

The miracle attributed to the pontiff occurred on July 23, 2011 in Buenos Aires (Argentina) and concerns an eleven-year-old girl who had been hospitalized for several months and whose vital prognosis was engaged. The patient recovered unexplainably from “severe acute inflammatory encephalopathy, refractory malignant epilepsy and septic shock”.

That day, while the doctors summon the family to announce an imminent death, the parish priest of the hospital complex, very attached to the “smiling pope”, suggests to the mother of the child to entrust her to the intercession of John Paul Ier. The hospital staff joined in her prayer, and the patient’s health then showed signs of improvement. The trend is confirmed in the following days to the point that she leaves the hospital safe and sound a month later.

A complicated procedure

The beatification process of John Paul Ier was opened in 1990 but abandoned in 2015. Resumed in 2016, with Cardinal Beniamino Stella, Prefect Emeritus of the Congregation for the Clergy as postulator, the cause finally resulted in 2017 in the recognition by Pope Francis of heroic virtues of its predecessor.

On April 28, 2020, Pope Francis created the Vatican Foundation John Paul Ier with the aim of encouraging research and dissemination of the works of the former Patriarch of Venice. The president of the foundation, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin had estimated – paraphrasing John Paul II – that “the importance of John Paul I is inversely proportional to the short duration of his pontificate”.

The “smiling pope”

Born in 1912 in Veneto into a very modest family, Albino Luciani embraced his priestly vocation at a very young age and distinguished himself by his great vivacity of mind. Ordained in 1935, he first became a teacher before being appointed bishop of a small diocese in his region, Vittorio Veneto in 1958 by John XXIII. There it is distinguished by its correctness of government.

To everyone’s surprise, he was chosen to become Patriarch of Venice in 1969 by Paul VI. The latter finally created him cardinal in 1973, which allowed him to participate in the first conclave of 1978 which was held in the middle of August.

Elected pope, he chose – in homage to his predecessors – the composite name “John Paul”, a first in the history of the Church. His short pontificate was the occasion for several notable developments: the abandonment of the “we” of majesty hitherto employed; or that of the papal tiara, which he refused during his enthronement. The most striking detail is his smile which will later earn him his nickname.

A famous death

He also asked his Secretary of State at the time, Cardinal Jean-Marie Villot, to investigate irregularities within the Vatican Bank. This point would later fuel numerous conspiracy theories about him which claim that he was murdered for this reason.

In a recent book, journalist Stefania Falasca dismissed these sometimes very imaginative versions, recalling that the death was the result of a heart attack that occurred on the night of September 28, 1978.