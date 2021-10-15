Josep Maria Bartomeu’s daring media release on Lionel Messi

What follows after this advertisement

When he took over the head of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta returned with a lot of ambitions. But very quickly, the new Blaugrana boss discovered a very worrying financial situation. Clearly, his predecessor, Josep Maria Bartomeu, spent lavishly and the drop in income linked to the coronavirus crisis put the club in a very complicated situation. Lately Barca general manager Ferran Reverter even gave a press conference to explain how badly Barca are doing.

Faced with these accusations, Josep Maria Bartomeu broke the silence in a long interview with Sport. And for the person concerned, everything is the fault of the pandemic. “Has the management been disastrous? I know it is an expression that is brandished, but it has been very serious and responsible, rigorous, with a project and a strategic plan that was established above all in 2015. (…) This serious and rigorous management has was cut off by the onset of the pandemic, which drastically reduced income. “





Laporta pointed at

Words that surely made many Barça lovers jump. But Bartomeu did not stop there. Asked about the departure of the idol of the Catalan people, Lionel Messi, Bartomeu believes that the only person responsible for the end of this love story of more than 20 years is Laporta. “Koeman lost Messi. I, as president, did not want Messi to leave and I did everything possible, all efforts so that Messi does not leave the club. I thought it was good for Barca and Messi himself. This summer they let him go and in my opinion it is a bad decision. Playing without Lionel Messi means you have to change a lot. “

A daring statement when we remember how far Messi had gone in his conflicted relationship with Bartomeu. Indeed, everyone remembers the famous burofax sent by La Pulga to its management during the summer of 2020. Furious at the management of Bartomeu, the Argentinian had officially requested that his departure clause (free of any contract) is activated. And if Barça was able to retain its number 10, it is only because the Messi clan had not respected the deadline to play this clause.