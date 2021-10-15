Jubillar case: her husband Cédric before the judges this Friday … and if the truth came out?

the essential

It’s the moment of truth for Cédric Jubillar, the husband of the Tarn nurse accused of having killed her. The plaster painter is heard for the first time by the examining magistrates, this Friday, October 15. The hearing should focus on his stormy relationship with Delphine before her disappearance, on the night of December 15 to 16, 2020, in Cagnac-les-Mines (81).

A couple who tear each other apart. A jealous husband. And a wife, who had to rebuild her life with her lover, mysteriously disappears on a cold night, in Cagnac-les-Mines, in the Tarn. Without ever reappearing. It is this scenario worthy of a series B thriller that holds the whole of France in suspense. A banal story against a background of divorce that has become the most enigmatic of criminal cases in recent years. Locked up since June 18, Cedric Jubillar, 34, accused of the murder of his wife Delphine, a 33-year-old nurse and mother of 2 children, missing since the night of December 15 to 16, 2020, is heard this Friday, October 15 before the two judges of ‘instruction. For the first time, this plaster painter who claims his innocence, should explain himself on the merits of the case.

A long-awaited hearing which could split into two parts to continue during December. This Friday, the magistrates could dwell on the conflicting relations of the Jubillar couple. The “coping” exercised by Cédric on his wife, his knowledge of the existence of his lover, his different versions given both to investigators and to his friends on the family atmosphere, his habits, those of his wife who, according to the prosecution, are in opposition to the statements of many witnesses.

Brain teaser

Since the start of this affair, the gendarmes of the Toulouse research section and their counterparts in Albi have spared no efforts to find the body of Delphine Jubillar. Since September about fifteen wells, near the family home, in Cagnac-les-Mines, have been explored. Without success. Targeted and precise research carried out following hearings of witnesses on places likely to be frequented by Cédric Jubillar himself.

Because for 10 months, justice has been facing a real puzzle: no crime scene, no body, no murder weapon and not the slightest direct witness to what could have happened on the night of December 15 to 16. 2020. That night, Cédric Jubillar, awakened by his daughter’s tears around 3:45 a.m., according to his statements, had deduced that his wife had gone to walk the dogs, noting that she was no longer in the house. There followed a series of “unusual and contextually inappropriate” behavior, according to the prosecution, such as its connections to a dating site and to the game “Game of Thrones”, such as the couple’s car parked the wrong way round, suggesting a move. in the middle of the night.

“The truth will have to come out someday”

A bundle of clues already twisted by the lawyers of Cédric Jubillar, Mes Alexandre Martin, Emmanuelle Franck and Jean-Baptiste Alary. For the moment the technical findings abound in their direction. The water in the washing machine, in which the duvet Delphine used to sleep and which had been washed was located, does not contain any trace of blood or urine. Ditto for the siphon in the bathroom sink.

In addition, the experts attest that it is impossible to determine the origin of the stop of the defective telephone of Cédric Jubillar, between 22:30 and 3:30, that night. Same difficulty for connections to the Badoo dating site or to the game “Game of Thrones”. Simple traces of notification or voluntary activity of the user? For Me Laurent Boguet who defends the interests of the two young children of the Jubillar couple, with Me Malika Chmani, “in this case, their future is at stake and the truth will have to come out one day”.