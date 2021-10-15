justice orders the state to “repair” its unfulfilled commitments on the climate

The state must “repair” its unfulfilled commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to fight against global warming, ordered Thursday the administrative justice

The administrative court of Paris ruled on Thursday in favor of four NGOs, gathered under the banner The Case of the Century and supported by a petition of more than 2.3 million citizens, who seized it in early 2019 to demonstrate the State’s deficiencies in the fight against global warming over the 2015/2018 period.

“It is necessary to order the Prime Minister and the competent ministers to take all useful sectoral measures likely to repair the damage up to the uncompensated part of greenhouse gas emissions under the first carbon budget “(2015/18, the deficit compared to the objectives being quantified at 15 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent), write the judges.

The end of 2022 deadline

The judgment leaves the choice of measures to be taken “at the discretion of the government” but sets a timetable, providing that “this repair is effective by December 31, 2022, at the latest”. On the other hand, it rejects the request from NGOs for a financial penalty of 78 million per semester of delay.





In February 2021, the court had first ruled in favor of the plaintiffs by declaring the State “responsible” for the breaches of the commitments it has made itself, within the framework of the Paris Agreement or the “carbon budgets” which France has adopted. They had subsequently applied to the court for this injunction.

“Repair the consequences of its climate inaction”

“We won”, each tweeted Cécile Duflot and Jean-François Julliard, bosses of Oxfam and Greenpeace France, two of the complainant NGOs. “The leaders are now OBLIGED to respect France’s climate commitments”, rejoiced Notre Affaire à tous, while for the Nicolas Hulot Foundation, fourth complainant, “France is condemned to repair the consequences of its climate inaction! “

This decision is the latest in a series condemning the state for its failings in the fight against global warming.

In July, in a separate decision described as “historic” by environmental activists, the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, had already ordered the State to take measures by March 31, 2022 to meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.