Kenza Saïb-Couton accused of endangering her baby: a publication disturbs, she defends herself

Unlike influencers, Kenza Saïb-Couton is not really used to inappropriate comments from some Internet users. However, she ended up tasting this flip side on the evening of Thursday, October 14, 2021. The star actress of Tomorrow belongs to us has indeed received a wave of messages advising him to pay more attention to his baby Naël, born on July 10. Advice not so benevolent as that for Kenza Saïb-Couton. The actress did not appreciate being considered a bad mother.

It all started because of a post where you could see his son installed in his stroller, without being tied. The pretty mother did not appreciate very little that Internet users then allow themselves to question her on the subject. So she answered them by story Instagram, without hiding his annoyance. “Notice to Instagram Police: my son spent two minutes in his stroller, while I put on the baby carrier, so keep calm. And yes, we tie it. It’s phew to always point fingers at people. Zen friends“, she commented on a photo of her rolling her eyes, proof of her exasperation. Kenza Saïb-Couton also took care to relay some comments she received.





And for her to always declare annoyed: “The worst part is that these are people who have never sent anything as a message and never commented on anything and all of a sudden they wait and say: ‘oh god ****, she did not tied up her child! ‘ Hashtag ‘bad mother’, hashtag ‘attention’, hashtag ‘accident’. Relax !“

Apart from this unpleasant parenthesis spent on social networks, Kenza Saïb-Couton is on a small cloud. With her companion Arnaud Baillet, she is overwhelmed by the arrival of little Naël in their life. The actress has also resumed filming of Tomorrow belongs to us that she had deserted during her pregnancy.