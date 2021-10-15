Kevin Durant remains positive on Kyrie Irving’s situation | NBA

The Nets’ start to the season (at least) is going to be continually polluted by questions surrounding Kyrie Irving. It is obvious. In recent days, we know, the franchise has decided and dismissed the playmaker while waiting for him to be available to play all the matches. Translation: he must be vaccinated.

The main person concerned took the floor to explain his position, without really being more specific on the underlying reasons for his decision.

For his part, Kevin Durant, without having exchanged with his teammate since the announcement of the franchise, still seems certain that a positive outcome is possible.

“I wish none of that had happened, but we’re in this situation. Kyrie has made his decision, he does what he wants and the team does the same ”

“Obviously we want Kyrie to be there”, assures the star of Brooklyn to ESPN. “I wish none of this had happened, but we’re in this situation. Kyrie has made his decision, he does what he wants and the team does the same. Me, I have to focus on myself, on my job and let both camps handle this situation. I want the team to be full, but sometimes it doesn’t work that way. I’m staying positive and I think things will work out for both parties. “

The former Oklahoma City and Golden State is he not frustrated by this block? He who arrived, with Kyrie Irving, in 2019 at the Nets, has not yet managed to evolve in the long term with his teammate because of the injuries of one, the absences of the other, the pandemic and now champion’s picks 2016 …

“We always have to do what we love to do on a daily basis. The situation is not ideal to start the season, but there is nothing we can do about it. We just have to focus on our work. What would being angry do? We’re not going to make him change his mind. And who could I blame? I can’t blame people who make decisions for themselves. When Irving is ready I’m sure he’ll go talk to Joe Tsai (the franchise owner) and Sean Marks (the GM) and that they will find a solution. “

As for Steve Nash, he wants to talk more about the situation.

“I didn’t really listen (the responses of his leader on Instagram). And I think I said pretty much everything I had to say about it. If anything changes, we can talk about it, but I really want to focus on the future, on our group and on finding solutions to the challenge that lies ahead. “



