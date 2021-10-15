In short Electric SUV category From 47,990 € Recharges 10 to 80% in 18 minutes

After the strong impression left by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 on the identical E-GMP platform, obviously the comparison is necessary on all fronts. And it starts with a clear break in terms of aesthetics. Admittedly, the Kia EV6 is also an SUV targeting 4.70 m, but the line is more aggressive, with a sharp look, marked front fenders, a sloping roofline and a spectacular rear light bar. However, the codes are a little more conventional than on the futuristic Ioniq 5 and some angles are more successful than others. In addition, the designers probably had a poster of the Jaguar I-Pace above their desk, as the general silhouette is reminiscent of the British. So what maybe a postcard from the Mega Track?















</p> <p> dailymotion Test – Kia EV6 (2021): in the big leagues

More intimate than in the Hyundai, the interior with this floating dashboard, on the other hand, is a real success – if we put aside the particularly dark atmosphere of our test model – with an excellent balance between design and ergonomics, numerous and voluminous storage spaces and a remarkable finish at the level of the most visible elements. The original and successful two-spoke steering wheel ensures that nothing is lost of the two 12.3-inch screens supplied as standard, the first for the instrumentation and the second for the multimedia system. And these are just the first lines of a very long list of equipment that includes all the driving aids imaginable, heated front and rear seats and full LED matrix headlights.







The interior is absolutely gigantic: there is room to spare at the front, as always, but especially at the rear where you feel like you are in a limousine as the knee room is generous, a little less at the level of the head for older children. Thanks to the flat floor and the wide bench, you can even accommodate three adults without being too embarrassed. What will make it a future bestseller for taxi drivers?















The knee room in the back is worthy of that of a limousine, the trunk volume a little less but a

The trunk volume is less spectacular compared to the size on the other hand, with 480 liters and intrusive wheel arches, but you can add 20 to 52 liters of luggage in the front trunk depending on your model.







Because yes, still like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, this Kia EV6 is available today in two-wheel drive version with an engine of 229 hp and 350 Nm or four-wheel drive with one engine per train for a total of 325 hp and 605 Nm Ordering one or the other today will allow you to receive it in the next two to three months but, if you are ready to wait until the fourth quarter of 2022, a third variation is waiting for you, l ‘EV6 GT. And it deserves these last two letters since the power then climbs up to 585 hp and the torque to 740 Nm. What to send the 0 to 100 km / h in 3.5 s. This is a Kia that will surprise more than one when the light turns green.











All versions share an identical battery with a useful capacity of 77.4 kWh allowing a range of 485 to 528 km and, thanks to the 800 volts architecture cashing a power of 239 kW with a higher load curve than the competition , it can be recharged from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes, for example on an Ionity terminal. In direct current, which represents 90 to 95% of the charges of electric car owners according to the latest statistics, the charging time from 10 to 100% goes from 32 hours and 45 minutes on a 10A outlet to 7:20 a.m. via a terminal 11 kW in 32A. Kia offers if not from 1,490 € the installation of a wall box whose power of 7.4 kW allows recharging in just over ten hours, an interesting intermediate solution that allows “to do the full ”in one night.